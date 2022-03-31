Is Moonshot on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Christopher Winterbauer, ‘Moonshot‘ is a sci-fi rom-com movie set in a future where space travel is possible. The film revolves around a college student Sophie, who signs up for the Mars Program to visit the planet and meet up with her boyfriend. The plans for a peaceful journey tumble down the drain when she discovers a stowaway named Walt on the space shuttle, who is looking forward to meeting a girl of his own on the red planet.

With its intriguing premise, humorous punches, and awe-inspiring visuals, the film has all the makings of a fantastic movie that is definitely worth watching. The amazing cast of Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor, Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd, Zach Braff, and many more, is another major reason to give this movie a try. In case you are wondering just how to watch this movie, here is everything you need to know!

What is Moonshot About?

Sophie is a college student in her 20s who lives on Earth and has been dating Calvin for eight years. To her dismay, Calvin now has a job on Mars, the planet now colonized by humans. Meanwhile, Walt meets Ginny, a vivacious girl who he can’t help but fall in love with within the short duration of their meeting. When Ginny travels to Mars, the normally relaxed barista becomes determined to meet her again.

Sophie decides to join the Mars Program to reunite with Calvin and comes across Walt, whose presence on the space shuttle is not exactly legal. Together, the duo embarks on a hilariously chaotic journey with enough twists and turns that make them realize that it really might be about the friends they made along the way. We are sure you must be excited to watch this extraterrestrial adventure, and we know exactly how you can do it!

Is Moonshot on Netflix?

No, the streaming giant does not offer ‘Moonshot’ to its subscribers. Fans can instead opt for George Clooney starrer ‘The Midnight Sky.’ The movie is set in a post-apocalyptic world where the Earth is abandoned, the humans live on other planets, and a lone scientist on Earth tries to divert a tragedy. For another space trip with an unplanned passenger but with far more serious consequences, watch ‘Stowaway.’

Is Moonshot on Hulu?

If you are looking forward to watching ‘Moonshot,’ Hulu is not the place for you. However, you can follow the father-daughter duo of Damon and Cee on their trip to an alien moon in ‘Prospect.’ Alternatively, we believe you will enjoy watching Arthur Dent and Ford Prefect write the latest space guide moments before Earth’s planned demolition in ‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.’

Is Moonshot on Amazon Prime?

While Amazon Prime may not have ‘Moonshot’ available for its users, its vast movie library has no shortage of similar movies. We highly recommend the 2020 Bruce Willis starrer ‘Breach.’ It narrates the story of a young mechanic trying to save the last of humanity on an interstellar ark from fatal threats. You can also watch ‘October Sky,‘ the biopic based on Homer H. Hickam Jr.’s journey to NASA.

Is Moonshot on HBO Max?

Yes, ‘Moonshot’ is an HBO Max exclusive and is available to stream on the platform. To watch the sci-fi movie, head here!

Where to Watch Moonshot Online?

The Cole Sprouse and Lana Candor starrer is available only on HBO Max; you can watch ‘Moonshot’ here!

How to Stream Moonshot for Free?

‘Moonshot’ is exclusive to HBO Max, which does not provide any free trials. We urge our readers to avoid any illegal means to stream their beloved movies and instead pay the proper channels to show their support for the cast and crew.

