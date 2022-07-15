Is Netflix’s Alba Based on a True Story?

‘Alba’ is a Spanish series that follows a university student who shares her name with the show’s title. Studying in an institution in Madrid, Spain, Alba is happily in a relationship with a boy from her hometown named Bruno. During the holiday season, Alba decides to visit her hometown. However, on one tragic night, she is assaulted by a group of men and finds herself on the beach the next morning. Things take a complicated turn when it turns out that 3 of her rapists are close friends with her boyfriend, Bruno. The series of events that start after the tragic night have an impact on several people, especially when the identity of the fourth rapist is revealed.

Starring Elena Rivera and Eric Masip, the series is a thrilling delight that is sure to leave you thoroughly entertained. While the show addresses several societal issues, the storyline also leaves the viewers wondering if it is based on true events. If you are in the same boat and are curious to know more about the origins of the Spanish series, here’s what we know about the same.

Is Alba a True Story?

No, ‘Alba’ is not based on a true story. Instead, the series is an adaptation of a Turkish drama titled ‘Fatmagül’ün Suçu Ne?,’ which can be translated to ‘What is Fatmagül’s crime?’ The Turkish show itself is inspired by the work of Abdülkadir “Demirkan” Pirhasan or Vedat Türkali, a beloved Turkish writer. Vedat’s work is also the inspiration for the eponymous 1986 Turkish movie that stars Hülya Avşar. The show follows Fatmagül Ketenci, a lower-class village girl who is assaulted by four men. Thanks to its heart-touching storyline, the series gained immense popularity across the globe and was dubbed in multiple languages to be broadcast in different countries.

The Turkish show was first adapted by Star Plus, an Indian television network, under the title of ‘Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?’ or ‘What is Amala’s fault?.’ The Hindi show follows a young girl named Amala in the town of Dharamshala, India. In 2021, the Spanish adaptation of the Turkish story was first released and was set in Marina Baixa, a community in Spain. Though the Spanish series retains most of the elements from its original inspirations. Several elements have been added or altered to fit the settings and time period of the series.

Despite the geographical differences between the Turkish and the Spanish stories, the core themes of both shows remain the same. ‘Alba’ showcases the brutal and clinical interrogation victims often undergo more than once. Apart from having to relive and retell the traumatic event multiple times, Alba is also subjected to pointed questions regarding her behavior on the night of the assault. The interrogation topics regarding her actions on the night also cover what she was wearing. This highlights the culture of victim-blaming often faced by women after being sexually assaulted. Though Alba and Fatmagül hail from different backgrounds, the fact that they both face similar obstacles after undoing such a traumatic event paints a grim picture of society at large.

Though ‘Alba’ is not based on a true story, it does shed light on several problematic issues surrounding sexual assaults. Inspired by ‘Fatmagül’ün Suçu Ne?,’ the Spanish series depicts the obstacles faced by the victims of rapes and the blame game that follows. The fact that Alba’s attackers are people she knows adds another layer of complexity to the story. It is also quite similar to several events that have taken place in real-life as well.

