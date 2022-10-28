Is Netflix’s Beyond the Universe Based on a True Story?

Netflix’s ‘Beyond the Universe‘ is a Brazilian film originally titled ‘Depois do Universo.’ Directed by Deigo Freitas, the story centers on Nina (Giulia Be), an extraordinarily talented pianist who suffers from lupus. When she decides to get a kidney transplant, her paths cross with a doctor named Gabriel (Henrique Zaga), and the two form a special connection. The romance drama film chronicles how their relationship gives Nina a new zest for life, leading her to pursue her musical dream.

The film showcases how a disease can affect people and shape their bleak outlook on life. However, it also sheds light on ideas of hope, love, the will to live on, and more. Although the film portrays interpersonal relationships in a pleasant and cute way, there are brief parts that demonstrate how an illness can create distance between people. All these facets of the film are quite relatable, and you might wonder if the film and its characters are based on a true story. Let’s find out.

Is Beyond the Universe a True Story?

‘Beyond the Universe’ is likely inspired by Diego Freitas’ late mother, Durvalina who passed away shortly after the release of Diego’s first feature film, ‘O Segredo de Davi.’ The film’s screenplay, co-written by Diego Freitas, comes from an emotional place. It portrays how Nina waits in the queue for her kidney transplant and the things she endures during this period.

In an interview, lead actress Giulia Be mentioned how the director made the film for his mother, who, like Nina, had to wait in the transplant queue. She goes on to say that the team aimed to bring that experience onto the screen in the most authentic way possible. Giulia Be even met with several patients and women to understand their stories and embody the essence of what they went through in her character Nina.

In the film, Nina’s character arc is pretty wholesome. At the film’s beginning, Nina is cynical and tries not to pursue her dream of becoming a pianist because of her disease. However, a chance encounter with Gabriel, one of the doctors taking care of her, transforms her perception of life. Gabriel nudges Nina toward her dream, and she finds a new lease on life.

However, just when she begins to do so, life throws another curveball at her. This back-and-forth between hope and despair forms the movie’s core. Besides this, the film carries several other themes, such as the constant pursuit of happiness and the process of combating grief. The characters’ emotions, experiences, and predicaments resonate with the audience, which makes their experience wholesome. Thus, the director leverages his life to fuel the story of ‘Beyond the Universe.’

