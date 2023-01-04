Is Netflix’s How I Became a Gangster Based on a True Story?

It is always thrilling to see a mighty gangster rise to power. From a gruesome childhood to being a powerful influence over crime and illegal activities in an area, a gangster makes his way to the top of the mountain. Moreover, any good story has something at stake that drives the motivations of our central character. Such a gripping story is presented in the 2020 Polish crime thriller ‘How I Became A Gangster.’ Directed by Maciej Kawulski, the Netflix movie charts a gangster’s experiences in the Polish mafia. ‘Jak zostalem gangsterem. Historia prawdziwa’ is the movie’s original title.

The career and work trajectory of the gangster reflects the inner dealings and operations of the Polish underworld. The protagonist (played by Marcin Kowalczyk) is a violent and cunning man who wants to be the most powerful person in the country. The twists and turns in the movie are intriguing and so are the gangster’s questionable means to succeed. The criminal business is hard to crack, but our protagonist does it well with a sound mind and his deceptive ways. At the end of the day, he is just hungry for more money and has a thirst to be the best. If you’re left wondering how such a story came to be, then you’re in the right place as we have the answers!

Is How I Became a Gangster a True Story?

Yes, ‘How I Became a Gangster’ is based on real events. It portrays some very real aspects of the mafia and the underworld in Poland. Furthermore, the gangster’s quest for power is authentic in its portrayal, and so is the real journey undertaken by a gangster. From a child with an aspiration to become a gangster, to actually being an extremely influential one is narrated in ‘How I Became a Gangster.’

Krzysztof Gureczny has penned the screenplay for the movie, and the story is inspired by a thug’s real life. The true story has amalgamated elements from various facets of the criminal world. Love, friendship, dreams, and betrayal are depicted honestly as the plot progresses. The gangster has to make a difficult choice because of the position he is thrust into. His life unravels because of someone else’s mistake, and he is left to pick up the pieces.

Moreover, a mafia man’s life would be incomplete without dabbling in drugs and sex. That’s exactly what the protagonist does, from time to time. He finds the love of his life but even then, he continues to consolidate his position on top. Along the way, he also collects a ragtag group of men who can put up a mean fight. The honest elements of friendship and a lifelike journey of a gangster pose the question of the movie’s authenticity.

The events shown in the movie actually happened. Some details are changed for the safety of the survivors and out of respect for the dead. The portrayal of a gangster’s life and experiences is real, despite a few exaggerations and cliches. The director touched upon this element in an interview. “I got the script and understood that for the first time in Polish cinema, the life of a gangster was told, not interpreted. And it’s not because of people who say they knew, were, and saw, but because of him. I realized that I was not reading another script from the trial, but a beautiful story about the love and friendship of a cruel man who, however, survived mainly because he was capable of feelings. It’s 40 years of life in a two-hour picture, in such a way that you don’t feel unsatisfied or too full for a moment.”

The altered details make it harder for us to know who is the central character in real life. However, the movie does a splendid job of giving us a glimpse into the life of a Polish gangster. In conclusion, the movie ‘How I Became a Gangster’ is based on real events.

