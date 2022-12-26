Is Netflix’s Matilda Based on a True Story or a Book?

Centered on the titular character, a bright young girl who her indifferent parents oppress, ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical’ is a heartwarming tale of rebellion, freedom, and justice. Directed by Matthew Warchus, the family comedy movie explores Matilda’s experiences as she navigates her life through bullies and terrible people. The musical movie features Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson, and Lashana Lynch in central roles. Matilda’s parents wanted a boy, so they couldn’t love her like they would have loved a son.

Meanwhile, the young girl grows up to be one of the brightest children with a creative knack. She reads books and has a vast knowledge of the world. However, her life turns dark when she is enrolled in a menacing school that is more akin to a jail. Matilda undertakes an eventful journey leading to a rebellion in her school and destiny. Additionally, such an emphatic tale of bravery makes us wonder if Matilda is real and if her experiences happened in reality. Let’s find out.

Is Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical a True Story?

No, ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical’ is not based on a true story. The energizing tale of a feisty girl called Matilda is an adaptation of the eponymous book by Roald Dahl. The genius writer came up with this story and published it in 1988. He crafted the original characters and story with some inspiration from his hometown. A couple of instances, like Mr. Wormwood’s character and Mrs. Phelps’ library, are inspired by Dahl’s real life.

Roald Dahl met a grumpy person in Great Missenden in Buckinghamshire, his homeland. That’s where he got the idea to develop Mr. Wormwood’s personality. Furthermore, he frequented a local library in his town, which in turn got represented as Mrs. Phelps’ library in the book ‘Matilda.’ On top of that, the titular character’s love for books is said to be inspired by Dahl’s adoration of reading and discovering new stories.

No matter how developed or advanced the world gets, Dahl wanted to leave a shred of his fondness for books that the world can remember. The family comedy movie takes viewers on an adventurous musical journey. The film is also inspired by the 2011 stage musical brought to life by Matthew Warchus, Dennis Kelly, and Tim Minchin. The three creators of the play returned to add similar magic to the musical movie. Before this, Dahl’s story ‘Matilda’ was adapted into a film in 1996, directed by Danny DeVito.

Roald Dahl’s story is so authentic and lifelike that viewers are bound to wonder who inspired such a unique and uplifting protagonist. Matilda is a delightful child who plays pranks and does mean things to mean people. Her neglecting and careless parents don’t love or care for her. Hence, Matilda turns to the comfort of books and stories to keep herself entertained. She accurately depicts how loneliness and indifference impact a kid’s life.

Moreover, Miss Trunchbull’s demeanor is cruel and distasteful toward kids. She punishes them for the tiniest of mistakes and, in a way, takes out her inner rage on innocent children. Her perspective towards education and teaching is very different as she believes being heartless teaches students better than being kind or respectful.

In many ways, viewers can find relief knowing that the character is not based on a real person. A headmistress like Miss Trunchbull can only ignite fear and anxiety in kids; she cannot be seen as an ideal educator. Besides, she seems to be the epitome of bullying in the movie. From Miss Honey’s life to Matilda’s, Miss Trunchbull is the bully who makes their lives miserable.

On the other hand, any student would be beyond glad to have a teacher like Miss Honey. She is warm and caring. Her teaching methods involve respect and patience. Hence, kids are drawn toward her and learn better under her care. Dahl strikes a balance in the story with evil and good characters.

The world needs more kids like Matilda, who stand up for what’s right. She is an inspiration to many kids who fear speaking up against bullies. Matilda’s actions and courage prove to be beneficial for all the kids at Crunchem Hall. To reiterate, ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical’ is based on Roald Dahl’s fictional book, which has been a massive success with millions of copies sold.

