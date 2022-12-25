Where Was Netflix’s Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical Filmed?

Based on the 2011 eponymous stage musical by Matthew Warchus, Dennis Kelly, and Tim Minchin, which is adapted from Roald Dahl’s 1988 novel ‘Matilda’ itself, Netflix’s ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical’ is a musical comedy-drama movie directed by Matthew Warchus. The narrative follows a little girl named Matilda Wormwood who not only has a sharp mind but is also of rebellious nature. Being a daughter to possibly the worst parents ever and a student of a prison-like school, she decides to stand up against the authoritative figures and change her life.

Thanks to her extraordinary superpower and courageous nature, Matilda’s efforts to do what’s right are met with favorable and magical results. The fantasy movie features impressive onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, and Sindhu Vee. While the magical journey of Matilda keeps you hooked to the movie, the use of interesting locations, including Crunchem Hall Elementary School, makes you wonder where ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical’ was actually shot. In that case, we have got you covered!

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical Filming Locations

‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical’ was filmed in England and Ireland, specifically in Hampshire, Dunstable, Surrey, Buckinghamshire, West Sussex, and Dublin. The original plan of the filming unit was to shoot the film between August and December 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it got postponed. After months of delay, the principal photography reportedly commenced in early May 2021. However, in July 2021, it got halted for nearly 10 days due to a positive COVID-19 test on the set of the first unit. In the meanwhile, the second unit continued shooting. Now, let’s take a look at all the specific sites that appear in the Netflix movie!

Hampshire, England

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical’ were lensed in Hampshire, a ceremonial and non-metropolitan county in the western part of South East England. In particular, a majority of the exterior scenes of the Crunchem Hall Elementary School were recorded in and around the Bramshill House located in the civil parish of Bramshill. The musical sequence where all the kids dance in front of the school is set against the backdrop of the southern facade of the mansion. Established in the early 17th century, Bramshill House is a Grade I Listed mansion that consists of aesthetic staterooms, a library, numerous banquet halls, and two chapels.

Dunstable, England

Additional portions of ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical’ were also taped in Dunstable, a market town and civil parish in England’s Bedfordshire. All the windmill and countryside scenes for the film were reportedly shot on location in Bison Hill Car Park on Eaton Bray in Dunstable. The production team reportedly took inspiration from the Cobstone Windmill and designed a windmill in the car park just for the movie. Furthermore, ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in Whipsnade and Dunstable Downs served as key filming sites as well.

Surrey, England

The filming unit also traveled to Surrey, another ceremonial and non-metropolitan county in South East England, to capture some important scenes for ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical.’ They utilized the facilities of Shepperton Studios on Studios Road in Shepperton and lensed some key portions, mostly interiors, of the film.

Shepperton Studios is home to 14 stages and the production team reportedly built studio sets across nine of them — A Stage, B Stage, E Stage, F Stage, H Stage, L Stage, R Stage, and S Stage — and used the massive backlot area as well. Given the multitude of facilities available in the film studio, Shepperton Studios makes for a suitable production location for different kinds of film projects.

Other Locations in England

For shooting purposes, the cast and crew members of ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical’ also traveled to other locations across England. For instance, most of the village scenes were recorded in the actual village of Denham, which is located in the unitary authority of Buckinghamshire. In August, they were spotted taping some key scenes for the movie in and around Christ’s Hospital and Itchingfield, both in the Horsham district of West Sussex.

@MarkCarterMC @EmilyKJeffery Film crew are setting up in Itchingfeild / Christ's Hospital for filming of "Matilda the Musical" due to be screened next year. pic.twitter.com/DQpYjjG0U5 — Roger Stamp (@rovingrog) August 20, 2021

Dublin, Ireland

A few sequences for ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical’ were also lensed in and around Dublin, the capital and largest city of Ireland. Located at the mouth of the River Liffey, Dublin is considered an important hub for arts and culture, administration, education, and industry. The city is home to several landmarks and places of interest, such as Dublin Castle, the Spire of Dublin, the Ha’penny Bridge, Christ Church Cathedral, and the National Library of Ireland, to name a few.

