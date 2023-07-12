Is Netflix’s Sugar Rush: The Baking Point Scripted or Real?

Netflix’s ‘Sugar Rush: The Baking Point,’ AKA ‘Pasteleros Contra el Tiempo,’ is a Mexican baking show that has received much praise from viewers. Part of the fan-favorite ‘Sugar Rush’ franchise, the cooking series invites teams of two to showcase just what they can do, all the while eating against the clock and trying to be better than everyone in the competition. Needless to say, each stage’s end results are eye-catching and mouth-watering, but only one lucky team gets the chance to take home the grand prize of one million pesos.

Hosted by Carlos “Capi” Perez, with Gris Verduzco and Luis Robledo Richards acting as the permanent judges, the show has quickly amassed an enormous fanbase that has fallen in love with both the concept of the show and the skills showcased by its participants. However, some of them cannot help but wonder if this competition series is as legitimate as it claims to be. Well, we are here to explore the same!

Is Sugar Rush: The Baking Point Scripted?

No, we do not believe that ‘Sugar Rush: The Baking Point’ is scripted. A major reason behind our belief in the show’s legitimacy stems from the love that its parent show, ‘Sugar Rush’ received after it debuted in 2018 on Netflix, though its latest season was aired in 2020. Additionally, the baking process seen in the Mexican show does seem genuine and easily represents the skills that allowed the participants to be a part of the competition.

Talking more about ‘Sugar Rush’ franchise, it should be noted that the Mexican series is the first independent series in the lineup, though the parent show did have two separate holiday specials that remain beloved by the viewers. Unlike the original show, ‘Sugar Rush: The Baking Point’ only has two rounds, with the first stage consisting of both cupcakes and original creations. That being said, the emphasis on time remains as strong as ever.

As for the baking process itself, the show allows viewers to see some mindblowing techniques that lend well to the apparent skills of the contestants. The fact that almost each and every participant in the show has an easily verifiable baking background is a major reason why we are able to see such awe0inpisirng culinary creations. That being said, these bakers are also known for making mistakes that have often cost them time and prizes. However, the imperfections are perhaps what allows the audience to truly place their trust in the legitimacy of the series itself. After all, it is hard to understand why one might deliberately make mistakes that might have them getting out of the race for a million pesos.

Overall, we believe that ‘Sugar Rush: The Baking Point’ is not scripted due to two significant reasons. First is its affiliation with a franchise which many believe to be as genuine as a baking series can be. Secondly, the contestants of the show are highly talented people whose skills make them worthy of praise, but their human nature allows one to accept that the whole experience is as legitimate as it claims. One can also not forget about the various reputable celebrities that have been seen in the show, many of whom are loved and respected in their own right.

Read More: Where is Sugar Rush Christmas Filmed?