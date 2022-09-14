Is Netflix’s The Catholic School Based on a True Story?

Directed by Stefano Mordini, Netflix’s crime film ‘The Catholic School’ revolves around the students of a renowned Catholic school in Rome, Italy, exploring their lives and how multiple students of the institution stoop into barbarous acts of violence. Originally titled ‘La Scuola Cattolica,’ the Italian film primarily follows Angelo Izzo and Gianni Guido, whose actions are explored through the POV of Edoardo Albinati, one of their classmates. Along with a relatable and realistic depiction of school years, the coming-of-age film tries to unravel the triggers behind the crimes Angelo and Gianni commit upon teaming up with another boy. Naturally, the viewers must be intrigued to find out whether their lives and actions have real-life roots. Let us provide the answer!

Is The Catholic School a True Story?

Yes, ‘The Catholic School’ is based on a true story. The film is an adaptation of the eponymous semiautobiographical coming-of-age novel written by Edoardo Albinati, the real-life counterpart of the eponymous character. The book revolves around the “Circeo massacre,” committed by Angelo Izzo, Giovanni “Gianni” Guido, and Andrea Ghira. Angelo and Gianni studied with Edoardo at the time of the massacre. In September 1975, Angelo and Gianni met Donatella Colasanti and Rosaria Lopez through a friend of the two boys. Upon meeting for the first time, they planned to meet again.

On September 29, 1975, Angelo and Gianni led Donatella and Rosaria to a villa owned by the family of Andrea Ghira, located in San Felice Circeo, in the Lazio region of Italy. As per reports, Angelo and Gianni then started to make sexual advances toward the two girls. When they didn’t comply, Gianni threatened them with a gun and locked them up in a bathroom. Angelo and Gianni were later joined by Andrea Ghira, who introduced himself to Donatella and Rosaria as Jacques Berenguer, the leader of the Marsigliesi clan. The three of them then raped and tortured Donatella and Rosaria for 35 hours. They also reportedly drugged the two girls.

After barbarously raping Rosaria, as per reports, Angelo, Gianni, and Andrea killed her by beating and drowning her in a bathtub. They also reportedly tried to kill Donatella by strangling her, only for her to pretend that she is dead. The three friends then covered Rosaria’s dead body and Donatella with plastic and put them in the trunk of a Fiat 127 car. They then drove to Rome. When the murderers were away from the car, Donatella made sounds, earning the attention of a night watchman. Soon, the Carabinieri officials arrived at the scene. In no time, Gianni and Angelo were arrested. However, Andrea ran away before the officials could arrest him.

In July 1976, Angelo, Gianni, and Andrea were sentenced to life imprisonment. Andrea was still on the run at the time of the sentence. He lived in Spain under a false identity and died in 1994 due to an overdose. Angelo was released in 2005 on parole for good conduct, only to kill two women during the parole period. In 2007, he was sentenced again to life imprisonment. Gianni became a free man in 2009 due to a reduced sentence. On December 30, 2005, Donatella died due to breast cancer at the age of 47.

Even though Edoardo Albinati’s source material is based on a true story, creative liberties were taken by the author, which must have got reflected in the film as well. “The Catholic School is based on events that actually happened, events to which, in part, I was a direct eyewitness. Working from those actual events, I’ve intertwined episodes and characters with varying percentages of fiction: some are concocted out of whole cloth, others owe a considerable debt to things that actually took place, to people who exist or once did,” Edoardo wrote in the source text.

As far as Stefano Mordini, the director of the film, was concerned, ‘The Catholic School’ isn’t a film that solely addresses the lives of crimes of Angelo, Gianni, and Andrea. He had even omitted the fascist connections of the three murderers. In an interview given in September 2021, the director revealed that he eliminated the fascist references to strictly address the patriarchal notion of using and seeing women as “objects.” Still, his depiction of the real “Circeo massacre” is startling and heart-rending.

