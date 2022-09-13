Where Was Netflix’s The Catholic School Filmed?

Based on the eponymous novel by Edoardo Albinati, Netflix’s ‘The Catholic School’ (originally titled ‘La Scuola Cattolica’) is an Italian drama movie directed by Stefano Mordini. Set in 1975, the narrative revolves around the students of an all-male Catholic high school, which is renowned for sheltered and upper-middle-class boys. The school, which is considered an ideal setting by the families of the students for their education and growth, soon crumbles under the weight of one of the most horrific crimes of the era, the Circeo Massacre.

When the culprits turn out to be ex-students of the school, it shocks the entire school and community to their core. The Italian movie provides the viewers an insight into what really triggered the violence of the actual event, keeping you hooked on the film from the beginning to the end. What makes the narrative all the more enthralling is the stellar performances from a talented cast. Moreover, the use of suitable locations, including the high school, makes one wonder where ‘The Catholic School’ was shot. Well, we are here to provide you with all the answers about the same!

The Catholic School Filming Locations

‘The Catholic School’ was filmed entirely in Italy, specifically in Lazio. The principal photography for the Netflix movie reportedly commenced in September 2020 and wrapped up after about eight weeks, in early November of the same year. Since the story is set in Italy itself, it makes sense why the filming unit of the movie decided to tape all the scenes on location. Located in southern Europe in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, Italy is home to a wide range of cultures and peoples. Now, let’s take a look at all the specific locations that appear in the drama movie!

Lazio, Italy

All the pivotal sequences for ‘The Catholic School’ were lensed in and around Lazio, one of the 20 administrative regions of Italy. In particular, the filming unit set up camp in Rome, the capital of the Lazio region as well as Italy. As for the sequences taped in Circeo, they were possibly all taped on location in San Felice Circeo, a town and comune in the province of Latina in the Lazio region.

Located in the central peninsular section of Italy, Lazio is mostly flat with a few mountainous areas in the eastern and southern districts. The main sources of income in the region are agriculture, crafts, fishery, and animal husbandry. The capital of Lazio, Rome, is considered one of the most important tourist destinations in the world, thanks to its historic and artistic treasures and the beauty of its panoramic views. Over the years, it has served as a prominent production location for a number of movies and TV shows, such as ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Van Helsing,’ ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,’ and ‘Medici.’

