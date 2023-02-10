Is Next Level Chef Scripted or Real?

Hosted by Gordon Ramsay, Fox’s ‘Next Level Chef’ provides several chefs to showcase their skills to the world. With a variety of challenges to test their talent in the kitchen, the participants are mentored by culinary giants like Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais. Despite the best efforts of the competitors, only one person per season will have the chance to win $250,000 and be mentored further by the trio of iconic chefs. Since the cooking show first aired, it has captured the attention of the viewers, given the undeniably impressive talent showcased by the cast members. However, many people have also expressed curiosity about just how authentic the reality series is. For those wondering about the legitimacy of the show, we have just the answers you need!

Is Next Level Chef Scripted?

No, we do not believe that ‘Next Level Chef’ is a scripted show. As it turns out, the concept of the reality series was conceived by none other than Gordon Ramsay during the pandemic. Seeing how negatively the restaurant industry was hit by the fallout from the lockdowns, the celebrity chef decided to focus on the very basis of the field and combine the worlds of professional and amateur cooking with the ever-growing popularity of social media.

“I had this crazy idea: My career started in the basement. And when I won my third Michelin star, I got to the very, very top—but I still had those cuts of fish and meat that I still have heavily featured on my menu out of respect from starting from the bottom, from a braised oxtail to a mackerel that’s not as glamorous as tuna,” he shared with Thrillist. “So, three kitchens stacked on top of one another, three incredible mentors. And then there were the sparks that flew when we put social media cooks together with professional chefs—watching them argy-bargy in the kitchen, it’s brilliant.”

From the grand design of the set that one can see on the show to the detailed format of the series, the ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ star was involved in every step of the process. The construction of the three different kitchens in the way that was required may have cost a lot of money, but Gordon was determined to bring the concept to life. Bringing Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais as mentors for the show was also an attempt to set the show apart from the others within the genre.

The idea for the year-long mentorship that the winner of each season is offered actually came into being thanks to Rob Wade, a Fox Executive Producer. He shared with Gordon and his team how each season’s victor would constantly be under scrutiny about whether or not they are able to build on their reality TV success. “So, we put together an amazing 12-month mentorship program where they’ve got access to Richard, Nyesha, and me. And the winner is going to be tucked under our wings,” Gordon explained. “They’re spending time in our businesses. We’ve committed time to their businesses and, of course, a major investment.”

However, since the show first aired, it has received some criticism regarding how its judging takes place, especially in the first round of every episode. Given the fact that the judges are aware of who cooked what dish for the round, many believe that the judging might not be fair as the mentors might be inclined to score their mentees highly or down mark the others. That being said, the competitiveness that the mentors show during this round does provide much entertainment to the viewers. Moreover, eliminations are always decided based on blind judgment during the second round.

Given the meticulousness of the series and the prestigious names attached to it, we do not believe that the show is scripted. While it is possible that the judges might be partial to their mentees, it should also be noted that each judge has equal power, and their competitiveness seems to be as much a part of the show as any other element is. The credentials of most of the participants are also ready to verify as the showrunners try to bring talented culinary artists.

