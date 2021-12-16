Is Nightmare Alley on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, and Willem Dafoe, ‘Nightmare Alley’ is a neo-noir psychological thriller film based on William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel of the same name. The Guillermo del Toro (‘The Shape of Water‘) directorial centers upon Stanton Carlisle, an ambitious conman and manipulative charmer who joins a traveling carnival by becoming a close confidante of a soothsayer and her mentalist husband.

As he uses people as steppingstones to swindle the elite, his familiarity with financial hardships and greed pushes him directly towards a formidable opponent who just might be too good for a cunning manipulator like him. If you are intrigued by the film’s premise and plan on watching it, then here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is Nightmare Alley About?

Set in 1940s New York, the film follows Stanton Carlisle, a social climber who is willing to use unethical means to manipulate people in order to get what he desires. After joining a traveling carnival and learning the secrets of the clairvoyant Zeena, the ambitious conman runs away to Chicago with his lover Molly. In the following years, he reinvents himself and begins to swindle the elite and wealthy.

During one such attempt, he comes across a psychiatrist named Dr. Lilith Ritter, who realizes that Stanton is a conman despite being tricked by him. When they meet again, the manipulative charmer explains his ingenious scheme to trick a dangerous tycoon with her assistance. While Stanton is looking for a big score, does the psychiatrist share his greed?

Is Nightmare Alley on Netflix?

The streaming giant currently does not have ‘Nightmare Alley’ in its catalog, and it’s highly unlikely that the film will be accessible on the platform any time soon. Netflix subscribers can watch movies like ‘The Woman in the Window.’

Is Nightmare Alley on Hulu?

Since the movie is being distributed by Searchlight Pictures, there is a chance that it will eventually land on streamer sometime in the future, since it has happened with some movies in the past. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same, so we may have to wait and see how things unfold. In the meantime, Hulu subscribers can watch films like ‘The Conversation.’

Is Nightmare Alley on Amazon Prime?

The Guillermo del Toro directorial is not included in Amazon Prime’s current offering. The film is also not available for rent/purchase. Therefore, we recommend our readers alternatively watch ‘Lansky‘ or ‘Army Of One.’

Is Nightmare Alley on HBO Max?

No, ‘Nightmare Alley’ is currently not available on HBO Max. Subscribers who are looking for other neo-noir movies can stream ‘Dragged Across Concrete‘ or ‘The Little Things.’

Where to Watch Nightmare Alley Online?

‘Nightmare Alley’ is all set to release in theaters around the United States on December 17, 2021. If you plan on watching the film, then you have to get your tickets to the nearest cinema hall in Fandango. As far as the availability of video-on-demand platforms is concerned, there is no official clarification on it. But it’s likely that you will be able to rent/purchase the movie on Google Play, Microsoft Store, Vudu, iTunes, and YouTube in the near future.

How to Stream Nightmare Alley for Free?

The neo-noir psychological drama movie is releasing theatrically as of now. Therefore, it is not accessible on platforms that offer a free trial, and you cannot watch it for free. We encourage our readers to refrain from illegal means and watch their favorite movies online only after paying for them.

