Is Not Okay’s Danni Sanders Based on a Real Influencer? Is Depravity a Real Magazine?

‘Not Okay’ revolves around the life of Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch), a lonely woman desperate for fame and friends. When a lie leads Danni toward the life she has always desired, Danni continues a charade that thrusts her into the limelight. The satirical black comedy film written and directed by Quinn Shephard deals with the disillusions of the internet and takes a dig at the influencer culture.

Therefore, viewers must be curious as to whether the character of Danni is based on a real influencer. Likewise, Danni’s work at Depravity magazine is also highlighted in the film. Hence, a curiosity about the inspirations behind the magazine is also understandable. If you are looking for answers in those regards, here is everything we have gathered! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Is Not Okay’s Danni Sanders Based on a Real Influencer?

Danni Sanders is the protagonist of ‘Not Okay,’ and actress Zoey Deutch essays the role. Deutch is known for her performances in films such as ‘The Outfit,’ ‘Zombieland: Double Tap,’ and ‘ Set It Up.’ Some viewers might remember the actress from her role as Infinity Jackson in the comedy-drama series ‘The Politician.’ In ‘Not Okay,’ Deutch’s Danni Sanders is an influencer who gains fame after faking a trip to Paris. She pretends to be a survivor of the terrorist bomb blasts in Paris that rock the entire world. While the events seem believable, the character and her story are entirely fictional.

While Dani Sanders is not based on a real influencer, writer/director Quinn Shephard uses her as a tool to comment on the social media and influencer culture. Hence, viewers can draw parallels between Danni and real influencers. One likely inspiration for the character is Alexandra Damien, a French woman who falsely claimed to be a survivor of the November 2015 Paris attacks. Damien was jailed for six months on charges of fraud and perjury.

Danni’s fake trip to Paris might also have been inspired by Johanna Olsson, a social media model, and influencer accused of faking a trip to Paris using photoshopped images. However, Olsson explained that while she was in Paris, she photoshopped the background of a picture as she didn’t feel it was appropriate. Ultimately, Danni Sanders is a fictional character, but there are enough similarities with real-world people to make the character believable.

Is Depravity a Real Magazine?

In ‘Not Okay,’ Depravity is a digital magazine where Danni Sanders works as a photo editor and later becomes a writer. The magazine mainly covers lifestyle and pop culture-related events. Social media drives a majority of its traffic, and it employs influencers to write opinion pieces that add to its readership. Hence, it is evident that Depravity is just like any other new-age magazine that captures the essence of the internet and social media influencer culture.

In reality, there is no digital or print magazine by the name of Depravity. The fictional magazine is comparable to several media outlets such as BuzzFeed, Refinery29, Wired, and Upworthy. Like these real-life publishers, Depravity is a non-traditional news outlet that presents unconventional incidents and opinions to its viewers. Ultimately, Depravity is a fictional magazine that highlights the growing popularity of the “thirst news” subculture and the role influencers play in it. Hence, it serves as an ideal setting for Danni’s rise and fall in the world of the internet and social media.

