Is On a Wing and a Prayer on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on an extraordinary true story, ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ is a biographical survival movie helmed by Sean McNamara that revolves around a family man who takes control of the flight following the unexpected death of the pilot mid-flight. Starring Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham, Jesse Metcalfe, Jessi Case, and Rocky Myers, the drama film opened to mixed reviews from critics upon its premiere. Given the biographical nature of the movie, you are likely to be intrigued to learn more about it, including where you can watch it. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is On a Wing and a Prayer About?

Set on Easter Sunday 2009, the narrative follows a 56-year-old pharmacist named Doug White, his wife, and his two daughters who are onboard a flight to return to Archibald, Louisiana after attending a funeral. Only after a few minutes of take-off, the pilot dies of a heart attack. So, Doug steps up and takes on the responsibility to pilot the flight. He gets all the help he needs from air traffic controllers and a flight instructor who helps him fly the plane and land it safely to save not just his family but all the passengers on the plane. Do you wish to know how Doug manages to save hundreds of lives? For that, you will have to watch the biographical movie for yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is On a Wing and a Prayer on Netflix?

No, ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to some excellent alternatives, including ‘Blood Red Sky.’

Is On a Wing and a Prayer on HBO Max?

We hate to break it to you that ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ is not a part of HBO Max’s expansive platform. But don’t let it disappoint you too much because you can turn to other movies involving planes, such as ‘Snakes on a Plane‘ and ‘Non-Stop.’

Is On a Wing and a Prayer on Hulu?

Unfortunately, Hulu doesn’t house ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ in its extensive catalog of content. Alternatively, subscribers do have the option to tune into other alternatives on the streamer. We recommend you watch ‘Shadow in the Cloud‘ and ‘Money Plane.’

Is On a Wing and a Prayer on Amazon Prime?

We bring good news for Amazon Prime Video subscribers! ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ is exclusively available on the streaming giant, and you can get access to the Dennis Quaid starrer right here!

Where to Watch On a Wing and a Prayer Online?

Apart from Amazon Prime, there is no other way for you to watch ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ online as of now, be it by streaming or purchasing. So we suggest you subscribe to the streaming giant and check out the biographical movie!

How to Stream On a Wing and a Prayer For Free?

Fortunately, Amazon Prime Video offers a free trial to its new subscribers for the first 30 days. Thus, you can take advantage of this offer and stream ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ free of cost. Having said that, we encourage our readers to show their support for the art of cinema by paying for the relevant subscriptions to watch their favorite content instead of looking for illegal methods to do the same.

