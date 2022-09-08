Is Paige Poupart Married? Does She Have Kids?

HGTV’s ‘Renovation Impossible’ is a reality show that addresses one of the most common issues plaguing homeowners. While renovating one’s house is certainly an ambitious project, seeing the process through is far from easy. As such many beautiful properties find themselves stuck in the middle of a transformation project, and the renovation series is the perfect solution for many.

The show’s talented team helps the clients restart their abandoned work and turn their dream houses into a reality. One of the most crucial people in the series is Designer Paige Poupart, whose vision and artistic skills have helped her gain many fans. Her work has been praised by many viewers, and many are curious about the designer’s personal life. If you are in the same boat, here’s everything you need to know about the same!

Paige Poupart’s Family

Paige Christian Broadbent (now Paige Poupart) was born to Doug Broadbent and Christal Broadbent sometime in 1989. The reality TV star also has a younger sister who goes by Hailey Fidler and is happily married. Hailey turned 30 in February 2022 and has a son whom she cherishes with all her heart. Paige’s love for design mostly comes from her father, Doug, who taught her a lot of things that the designer now uses as a part of her work. The ‘Renovation Impossible’ star is quite close to her father and thankful for his help and support over the years.

Paige Poupart’s Ex-Husband

For a long time, Paige Poupart, née Broadbent, was married to Lauren Poupart, who turned 52 in March 2022. The French chef is based in Dallas, Texas, and during his career within the culinary industry, he has had the opportunity to work with well-known names like Mike Moreno, Gerald Ford, Kevin Costner, Cindy Crawford, Kenny G, and Joel Silver. While Paige and Lauren were together, their relationship seemed quite loving.

In fact, Paige would often share her feelings of affection for her husband on social media with her followers. Though the exact details of the relationship have not been revealed much by the reality TV star, we do know that Paige has two daughters named Eloise and Margot from her marriage with Lauren. We believe that Paige separated from her ex-husband sometime in or after 2019, though the reality TV star has not revealed many details about the same.

Paige Poupart’s Fiancé And Kids

As of July 4, 2022, Paige has been engaged to Russell Birk, and the two could not be happier about the same. Birk first appeared on Paige’s social media in February 2021, and the two have been going strong ever since. The two soon met each other’s families and were delighted to spend time with them. Birk is the founder of Maya’s Modern Mediterranean, an organization that aims to provide fresh food from Israel and the Mediterranean region in a more modern and efficient manner.

Birk has two children, a son named Oren and a daughter named Maya. This means that, combined with Paige’s daughters Eloise and Margot, the couple has four children as of writing, three daughters and a son. In fact, Paige’s youngest daughter Margot turned 5 on January 26, 2022, and the mother could not be prouder of her “fierce Tiny Dragon.”

Apparently, the kids adore spending time with their parents’ chosen partners. In fact, they were a part of the proposal planned by Birk and could not be happier about combining their families. We wish Paige and her happily the best for the future and hope they have a wonderful life ahead.

Read More: Where is HGTV’s Secret Celebrity Renovation Filmed?