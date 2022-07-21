Where is HGTV’s Secret Celebrity Renovation Filmed?

‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’ is a home improvement reality TV series that follows celebrities of different fields, including sports, music, and entertainment, surprising some meaningful people who, in one way or another, helped them become as successful as they are today. The surprise involves the celebrities visiting their respective hometowns and giving surprise home renovations to these impactful people in their lives.

The unique format of the reality show is made all the more entertaining as it is hosted by Nischelle Turner and features the design team of TV personality and home improvement contractor Jason Cameron and interior designer Sabrina Soto. These professionals join forces and help out celebrities to show their appreciation to the meaningful people through some great renovation work. As the show involves different celebrities traveling to different cities, it is bound to make you wonder about the production locations utilized for the home improvement show. Well, we are here to fill you in on all the details regarding the same!

Secret Celebrity Renovation Filming Locations

‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’ is filmed in Florida, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Texas, California, and Massachusetts, specifically in Orlando, Pensacola, Brooklyn, Long Island, Winston-Salem, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Dobbin, Los Angeles, and Boston. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the reality show seemingly commenced in April 2021 and wrapped up by the end of the summer of the same year. Now, let’s take a look at the specific locations that appear in the series!

Florida

The production team set up camp in Florida to tape two episodes for the debut season of ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation.’ In particular, they traveled to Orlando, a city in central Florida, to shoot the first episode of season 1 involving Wayne Brady and his Aunt Lily’s home. Much later in the show, for the eighth episode of the inaugural season, the cast and crew lensed in Pensacola, the westernmost city in the Florida Panhandle, while Emmett Smith surprise renovated his father’s home. In addition, it appears that an episode with Shaquille O’Neal in season 2 was also taped in Orlando.

New York

Two episodes of ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’ in the first season were also lensed in New York. While the second episode of season 1 involving Anthony Ramos and his drama teacher, Sara Steinweiss, was taped in her Brooklyn home, the ninth episode with Boomer Esiason and Sal Ciarol, his high school football, was recorded in Long Island. Moreover, the second episode of season 2 was also taped in Long Island as Debbie Gibson surprised her manager and long-time friend.

Pennsylvania

For the fourth episode of season 1 of the home improvement show, the production team followed Eve as she renovated her mother, Julie Wilcher’s house in Philadelphia. They returned to the state of Pennsylvania for the sophomore season too as the first episode of season 2 with Billy Gardell was taped in Pittsburgh.

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

For filming the third episode of the debut season, the cast and crew members set up camp in Winston-Salem, a city and county seat of Forsyth County in North Carolina. Chris Paul surprised his granny and pops by transforming their old house.

Georgia

To tape the episode involving Lauren Alaina and her former cheerleading coach, Susan Bradley, the production team set up camp in the latter’s home in Georgia as the contractors worked their magic to renovate her house.

Dobbin, Texas

The sixth episode of ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’ season 1 was lensed in Dobbin, an unincorporated community in Montgomery County in Texas. In this episode, Jesse Tyler Ferguson visited his longtime friend, Kevin Doubin, and helped transform his family farmhouse.

Los Angeles, California

To shoot the seventh episode of the first season of the reality show, the cast and crew utilized the premise of a recreation center in the Los Angeles area. This episode involved Paula Abdul, who renovated the recreation center for her childhood dance teacher, Dean Barlow.

Boston, Massachusetts

For the tenth and final episode of the inaugural season, the production team set up camp in Boston, the capital and most populous city of Massachusetts. In this episode, Rob Mariano returned to his hometown and surprised his parents by transforming their house.

Read More: Is Secret Celebrity Renovation Scripted?