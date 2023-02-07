Is Paige Spara’s Lea Pregnant in The Good Doctor?

The fourth season of ABC’s medical series ‘The Good Doctor’ follows Dr. Shaun Murphy and his partner Lea Dilallo, who awaits the birth of their baby. The happiness and anticipation of the couple don’t last long since Lea ends up having a miscarriage. After losing their baby, Lea eagerly waits for a considerable while to pass so that she can get pregnant again, this time as Mrs. Murphy. Crushing her dreams, Lea’s obstetrician tells her that she has Asherman’s syndrome, which can threaten the survival of the baby even if she gets pregnant. Still, does she get pregnant? Here’s everything you need to know about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Paige Spara’s Lea Pregnant?

Yes, Lea is really pregnant. In the seventh episode of the sixth season, Lea meets her obstetrician to find out whether she is ready to get pregnant again, only to find out that she has Asherman’s syndrome. The doctor informs her that she may not be able to conceive again or complete a full term even if she ends up getting pregnant. Still, Lea gets pregnant and she shares her concerns with Shaun in the ninth episode of the season. The couple fears whether her condition will cause another miscarriage, potentially pushing them to unbearable grief. In the tenth episode of the season, their fears turn out to be true as Shaun tries to save Lea and their baby.

Lea manages to complete her first trimester safely but an ultrasound scar at the end of the same makes it evident that there is a thinning area on Lea’s uterine wall. Shaun realizes that his wife should undergo an experimental surgical procedure to reinforce the uterine wall. The surgery gets completed without any immediate complications but it doesn’t take long for Lea’s health to deteriorate since a uterine artery gets ruptured upon getting tethered to the scar tissue. After a very intense and complicated surgery, Dr. Aaron Glassman and Dr. Audrey Lim save the lives of Lea and her unborn son.

After the successful completion of the surgery, Lea and Shaun overcome their fears and concerns. For the first time after Lea’s miscarriage, the couple dreams about building a life with their child without overly fearing the worst. Having said that, they cannot be careless about Lea’s health as well. Although the surgery saves her from the emergency concerns, Lea and their unborn baby are not completely out of danger. Due to the same reason, Shaun leads Lea to several physical activities for the betterment of her and their son’s health. Although she doesn’t follow the schedules of the same strictly, Shaun is expected to ultimately make sure that Lea’s actions and activities are good for their unborn child.

In the eleventh episode of the sixth season, Shaun and Lea stay away from San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital and their duties to spend their time with each other. Shaun tries to make use of the opportunity to make Lea walk more for her health. In addition, Lea’s miscarriage in the fourth season is one of the startling and heart-rending moments of the series. It is unlikely that the writers would want to repeat the same plot point by conceiving Lea losing the baby again. Thus, we may see her giving birth to a healthy son. Since Glassman and Lim are around, Lea may not need to worry about Shaun dealing with her medical condition alone.

Since Lea is pregnant, the viewers must be wondering whether Paige Spara, who plays the character in the series, is pregnant. However, there are no reports that suggest the actress is pregnant. Since Spara hasn’t announced the same, it is safe to assume that her character is the only one pregnant among the two.

