Is Paper Girls on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Created by Stephany Folsom, ‘Paper Girls‘ is a sci-fi series that follows four girls, Mac Coyle, Tiffany Quilkin, Erin Tieng, and KJ Brandman. On the morning after Halloween of 1988, the four girls are delivering newspapers when they find themselves in the midst of battling time-travelers. This leads to the four girls going on an unexpected adventure through time as they traverse the past, present, and future. They also end up meeting their future versions and have to choose if they like what they see about their potential fate.

Starring Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, and Fina Strazza, along with comedian Ali Wong, the show takes the viewers on a nostalgic and thrilling journey through time as the audience gets to see how the world has changed as the girls tumble through time. If you think this show just might be what you need to watch next, then here’s how you can check it out!

What is Paper Girls About?

Based on Brian K. Vaughan’s eponymous comic book series, illustrated by Cliff Chiang, ‘Paper Girls’ is an adventure series that follows four girls from 1988 as they inadvertently find themselves tumbling through time. The reason behind their unexpected journey is the fighting factions of time-travelers who were battling on the morning after Halloween and unexpectedly sent the girls on a trip through time. As the girls navigate their way through their fantastical dilemma, they come across future versions of themselves and have to decide if they like who they will become. For those eager to watch the teen series, here’s how they can watch the show.

Is Paper Girls on Netflix?

‘Paper Girls’ is not available on Netflix; however, the streaming giant does offer some excellent alternatives. For a popular sci-fi series about time travel, superpowers, and much more, watch ‘The Umbrella Academy.’ Alternatively, you can check out the convoluted story of time-traveling showcased in ‘Dark.’

Is Paper Girls on Hulu?

No, Hulu does not offer ‘Paper Girls’ on its platform. Instead, users can watch shows like ‘Timeless‘ and ‘11.22.63.’ Both shows revolve around characters who are on an adventure of their own through the fabric of time.

Is Paper Girls on Amazon Prime?

Yes, ‘Paper Girls’ can be watched on Amazon Prime. The members can use their subscriptions to watch the series here.

Is Paper Girls on HBO Max?

While HBO Max does not have ‘Paper Girls,’ the platform’s vast media library more than makes up for it. From the different engaging sci-fi adventures available on the streamer, we recommend ‘His Dark Materials‘ and ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife.’ Based on beloved eponymous books, the shows are sure to pique your interest if you like the premise of ‘Paper Girls.’

Where to Watch Paper Girls Online?

As of writing, ‘Paper Girls’ is exclusively available on Amazon Prime. No other platform offers the series to its subscribers.

How to Stream Paper Girls for Free?

Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial to its new users, which can be used to check out ‘Paper Girls.’ We urge our readers to not use any illegal means to watch the series. Paying for the relevant subscription goes a long way in showing your support for the shows and movies of your liking.

