Is Pearl (2022) on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Ti West, ‘Pearl’ is a slasher movie that serves as a sequel to the director’s other film titled ‘X.’ The film is set in 1918 when the world was in the grips of the Spanish Flu pandemic and the first World War. Living on a remote farm with her family, Pearl has to take care of her sick father under the watchful eye of her bitter and devout mother. However, the girl dreams of the life she has seen in movies, which combined with her less-than-fortunate reality, serves as the perfect origin story for a villainous character.

Starring Mia Goth in the titular role, the movie is perfect for those who are fans of the genre and the franchise. The movie tells a nail-biting story that not only delves deep into the psyche of a beloved character but also presents the reality of the time that the story is set in. If you want to watch the movie, here is how you can do it!

What is Pearl About?

‘Pearl’ follows the story of a young woman who lives with her family on an isolated farm. As the world struggles to come out of the struggles of the Spanish Flu and World War I, Pearl has to take care of her sick father. Tired of her overbearing mother, Pearl fantasizes about a life she could have. As her dreams, reality, and aspirations collide, Pearl starts on a journey that would ultimately lead to the events in ‘X.’ Pearl’s origin story is sure to make fans of the sequel film pretty happy. For those who want to know how to watch the film, we have your back!

Where to Watch Pearl Online?

As of writing, ‘Pearl’ is exclusively available in theatres. To watch the movie in venues near you, book tickets here!

How to Stream Pearl for Free?

Given that ‘Pearl’ is not available on any online platforms, one cannot watch the film for free. We urge our readers to not use any illegal means to watch the movie. Paying for relevant channels shows your support for those who have worked hard to bring you your favorite movies.

