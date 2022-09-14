Where was Pearl (2022) Filmed?

A prequel to ‘X,’ ‘Pearl’ (also known as ‘Pearl: An X-traordinary Origin Story’) is a slasher thriller movie co-written and directed by Ti West that serves as an origin story for the murderous character of Pearl. Set in the late 1910s during World War I, the narrative revolves around the beginning of the titular character’s violent tendencies and portrays how the infamous cabin, where the massacre in ‘X’ occurs, was used as a boarding house during that time period.

Pearl finds herself trapped in her family’s barn where she has the responsibility of tending to her ailing father under her mother’s watch. However, her lust for having a glamorous life makes her realize her true ambitious and violent nature. ‘Pearl’ connects many dots for the fans of the original movie in the franchise while keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats through its gory and thrilling narrative. Moreover, the familiar backdrop of the barn and house is bound to make you question if the prequel was shot in the same locations as ‘X’ or not. Well, in that case, we have got the answers to your question!

Pearl Filming Locations

‘Pearl’ was taped in New Zealand, specifically in Whanganui and Wellington. The principal photography for the slasher film took place in secret, right after the conclusion of the production of ‘X,’ seemingly in May 2021. Just like the original film, ‘Pearl’ is also set in Texas but is entirely shot in New Zealand.

In a March 2022 interview with IndieWire, Ti West revealed how the filming unit got to taping two movies back to back. He said, “I came out of quarantine and I was like, ‘We’re already building all of this stuff, it’s COVID and we’re on the one place on Earth where it’s safe to make a movie. We have the whole crew from ‘Avatar 2’ who’s on break. We should make two movies.'” So, let us take you to all the specific locations where the prequel was shot!

Whanganui District, New Zealand

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Pearl’ were taped on location in Whanganui District, one of the districts of New Zealand that includes the eponymous city and the surrounding areas. The production team set up camp in and around the familiar property, Lambhill Homestead, in the rural community of Fordell to tape several scenes involving the house and barn. Besides that, they even utilized the premise of the Royal Whanganui Opera House at 69 Street Hill Street in the city of Whanganui. Moreover, Victoria Avenue and Ridgway Street served as important filming sites for exterior shots.

Wellington, New Zealand

Much like its prequel, additional portions of ‘Pearl’ were also lensed in Wellington, the capital city of New Zealand. Situated at the southwestern tip of the North Island, Wellington is often referred to as the nation’s cultural capital due to its cultural diversity. Apart from ‘Pearl’ and ‘X,’ the city has served as a pivotal production location for a number of movies and TV shows, such as ‘The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,’ ‘Avatar,’ ‘What We Do in the Shadows,’ ‘Spartacus,’ and ‘The Tribe.’

