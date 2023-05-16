Is Peter Krause’s Bobby Leaving 9-1-1?

The sixth season of FOX’s action series ‘9-1-1’ depicts several enthralling emergencies the firefighters and paramedics of Station 118 deal with. Captain Robert “Bobby” Nash deals with several personal challenges, including his sponsor Wendall’s murder, to lead his squad irrespective of the dangers they face. The sixth season finale revolves around a tragedy that affects the entire Station 118, including Bobby. He confronts death at a short distance, making the viewers concerned about the beloved captain’s life. As the series progresses to its seventh season, should we be worried about Peter Krause’s commitment to the show? Let’s find out! SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happened to Bobby?

In the sixth season finale, the firefighters and paramedics of Station 118, led by Captain Bobby, try their best to save several lives in the wake of a series of road accidents. While the emergency intervention progresses, a bridge collapses at the scene, threatening the lives of the first responders at the place. After the collapse, Bobby gets stuck amid the debris, only to become unresponsive for a while. He finally manages to seek help by making sounds. A civilian, who was saved by Bobby in the past, informs Athena Grant-Nash about the sounds and she saves her husband. After a period of recovery at a hospital, Bobby returns to duty.

However, the sixth season finale ends with Bobby and Athena leaving for a cruise. They rush to the ship with their tickets in the closing scene of the season. Since their cruise happens out of the blue, without any prior revelation concerning the same, the viewers must be wondering about Bobby’s departure from the general setting of the series. Since cast member departures after the conclusion of a particular season are not unusual in the world of network television, Bobby’s unexpected journey must be making one eager to know about Peter Krause’s future in the series. Well, here’s what we can share about the same.

Is Peter Krause Leaving 9-1-1?

After Captain Bobby’s near-death experience and cruise, the ardent admirers of the character may want to know whether Peter Krause will feature in the seventh season of the show, which will premiere on ABC after the series’ move from FOX. As of yet, neither ABC nor Krause has released a statement concerning the actor’s departure from ‘9-1-1.’ As the co-lead performer and executive producer of the series, Krause has been committed to the procedural drama significantly since its premiere. It is unlikely that the actor will part ways with the show without a prior announcement as well. Since the actor hasn’t committed to any other project recently, we can expect him to remain an integral part of the cast of the upcoming season 7.

Bobby and Athena’s cruise is a running joke in the series as the couple always fails to cherish a much-needed vacation rather than an indication of Krause’s departure from the series. We may see the captain’s vacation becoming an integral part of the season 7 premiere. “I think I’m possibly going to be getting into a wet suit sometime soon and having to go save Angela [Bassett]. I mean, just knowing how they [Bobby and Athena] cannot catch a break, I feel like there’s a strong possibility of that happening. How do you involve the rest of our team, though? They’ve made stranger things work,” Oliver Stark, who plays Buck, told TVLine about how the cruise can be a part of the series’ narrative moving forward.

Considering these factors, we believe that Krause will most likely continue featuring in ‘9-1-1.’ We can expect Bobby to deal with an emergency amid the cruise in the seventh season premiere. If not, we may see him back at Station 118, leading his “family” to save lives as always.

