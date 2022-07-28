Is Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the eponymous novel series by Sara Shepard, HBO Max’s ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ is a slasher teen drama series that revolves around a group of teenage girls who get threatened by an unknown yet dangerous assailant named A. Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, the fourth installment in the ‘Pretty Little Liars‘ franchise features some stellar performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Zaria, Mallory Bechtel, and Bailee Madison. If you are a fan of the franchise, you must be eager to learn more about this HBO Max original series, including where you can watch it. Well, allow us to fill you in on all the necessary details!

What is Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin About?

The town of Millwood suffered a series of unfortunate and tragic events that almost ripped apart the place entirely, twenty years ago. Fast forward to the present day, a group of teenage girls begins receiving threats from a mysterious assailant as he holds them responsible for the tragedy that occurred several years ago. Do you wish to know if the teenage girls will be able to escape from the clutches of A safely? For that, you will have to watch the thriller series yourself; here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on Netflix?

Netflix doesn’t house ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ in its expansive collection of movies and TV shows, but there are plenty of other alternatives you may enjoy instead. We recommend you watch ‘The Society‘ and ‘Outer Banks.’

Is Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ is not a part of Hulu’s massive catalog. However, subscribers of the platform can turn to similar shows available on the streamer, such as ‘Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists‘ and ‘Shadowhunters.’

Is Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ is not included in the streaming giant’s extensive library of content. But that shouldn’t stop you from checking out other alternatives on the platform, including ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer‘ and ‘Tell Me Your Secrets.’

Is Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on HBO Max?

We bring good news for HBO Max subscribers! ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ is available for streaming on the platform; you can catch all the episodes by heading here!

Where to Watch Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Online?

Apart from HBO Max, there is currently no other way for you to watch ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ online, be it streaming or purchasing. Thus, we suggest you subscribe to HBO Max in order to catch all the episodes of the teen drama and enjoy the series.

How to Stream Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin For Free?

Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer a free trial to its new subscribers, unlike several other streaming platforms. Since the mystery series is not available for streaming on any other digital platforms, there is currently no way for you to stream ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ for free. All you can do is wait for the show to arrive on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to their new users. In the meanwhile, we urge our readers to always pay for the relevant subscriptions to watch their favorite content instead of resorting to illegal means for doing the same.

