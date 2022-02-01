Is RHONJ on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?

The fourth edition of the ‘The Real Housewives‘ franchise titled ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ takes place in an elite neighborhood of the titular state and focuses upon a group of its women residents. Despite the frequent cast-shakeups, the tension and drama in the reality series never take the backseat.

The women are always one or two remarks away from exploding into heated arguments and relinquishing their friendship with one another. It is perhaps why fans have been hooked on this show for a very long time. Moreover, the popularity of the series has resulted in the conception of several spin-offs, including ‘Manzo’d with Children’ and ‘Teresa Checks In.’ If you want to know how to watch it online, here are all the details you will need!

What Is The Real Housewives of New Jersey About?

A few well-known housewives who’ve been a part of this show include Dina Cantin, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jacqueline Laurita, Danielle Staub, Teresa Aprea, Amber Marchese, and many more. Just like other extensions of the franchise, the series builds up a narrative around wealth and social status. The leading ladies are often observed to be bickering, consuming alcohol in large quantities, and using profanity more often than necessary. But all of these are a few reasons why fans find the series entertaining. If you’re eager to stream the episodes online, here’s how you can do so!

Is The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Netflix?

As of now, ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ is not available for streaming on the platform. However, you can watch a similar show titled ‘Yummy Mummies.’ It documents the glamorous lives of young mothers-to-be in Australia.

Is The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Hulu?

Yes, ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ can be streamed on Hulu if you’re a subscriber. It is available on the website here. Besides that, you can watch the latest episodes through Bravo on Hulu+Live TV.

Is The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Amazon Prime Video?

Yes, ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ is accessible on the streamer, although it cannot be watched free of cost. You will be asked to pay $1.99 per episode or $14.99 per season. So, you can visit the website and watch it here.

Is The Real Housewives of New Jersey on HBO Max?

No, the show is not a part of the platform’s regular offerings, so you may need to go for alternatives like ‘The Bachelorette.’ The iconic reality series revolves around a single woman and her quest to find her future husband among a band of suitors.

Where to Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online?

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ airs on Bravo, which means you can easily watch the show on Bravo’s official website or the Bravo app. Other than that, there are live streaming options such as DirecTV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Xfinity Stream, and YouTube TV. You can also purchase or rent the episodes on iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Google Play, Spectrum, and YouTube (seasons 7-11). In addition, the episodes are available on Peacock.

How to Stream The Real Housewives of New Jersey for Free?

Hulu+Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV provide its new users with a seven-day-long free trial period. Peacock is offering three episodes for free, after which you will need a subscription to continue watching the series. Hulu offers 30 days of free viewing for first-time subscribers, so the previous seasons can be watched free of cost before the trial expires. However, you must note that we don’t advise our users to use illegal methods to access the desired content.

