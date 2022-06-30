Is Rocketry Based on a True Story?

Directed by R. Madhavan, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ is an Indian movie that revolves around the life of Nambi Narayanan, an Indian aerospace engineer. Throughout his career, Nambi has made several contributions to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). However, Nambi’s life comes crashing down when he is framed and arrested on espionage charges. Though the disgraced scientist soon gains his freedom, the officials who tarnished his reputation are still roaming free.

The movie’s storyline attracts the audience with its convoluted but thrilling storyline. R. Madhavan’s portrayal of the former scientist and directional skills have made the film a joy to watch. Many in the audience could not help but remark about the film’s realism. From Nambi’s heart-touching journey to the detailed proceedings of the Indian legal system, the movie’s authenticity is hard to miss and raises several questions. Is ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ inspired by real-life events, and if yes, who exactly is Nambi Narayanan. Well, we are here to explore the same!

Is Rocketry a True Story?

Yes, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ is based on a true story. The movie is based on the life of ISRO aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan whose life from the age of 27 to 75 is depicted in the film. Born on December 12, 1941, Nambi made several crucial contributions to India’s advancement in the field of aerospace engineering. His expertise in liquid propulsion helped ISRO in the development of the Vikas Engine, which would send India’s first-ever Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle into space. However, just when the scientist decided to retire for good, his whole life was turned upside down.

It all started in October 1994 in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala, India. During a routine visa verification, the explanation of Mariam Rasheeda from the Maldives stood out to the Kerala police. Rasheeda was suspected to be a member of the National Security Service of Maldives. There were also claims of her communicating between Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, a research center of ISRO, and the residence of D Sasikumaran, a general manager at ISRO’s Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre. Fauzia Hassan, a friend of Rasheeda, was also arrested by law enforcement. The allegations surrounding Rasheeda and Hassan’s frequent sightings at the Pakistan embassy in the Maldives led to a special investigation team with members from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Research and Analysis Wing.

Both the women were arrested and interrogated by the officials. The recorded interrogation sessions implicated several people from within ISRO and many outside it. Nambi Narayanan, along with Sasikumaran, was to allegedly collect documents. While under arrest, Sasikumaran claimed that Nambi had already negotiated for a transfer of drawings of the Viking engine to Brazil sometime in 1989-90. On November 30, 1994, Narayan was arrested just a month after his formal application for retirement. The authorities claimed that Hassan’s daughter gave Sasikumaran and Nambi $50000 between January 1994 to September 1994.

With the involvement of people close to the then Indian Prime Minister Narasimha Rao, the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 4, 1994. During Nambi’s 50 days in prison, the officials from the IB allegedly wanted him to accuse the top officials of the ISRO of false crimes. The scientist claimed that he was also asked to state that A. E. Muthunayagam, the then Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), was involved in wrongdoing. Apparently, when the scientist refused, he was tortured and made to stand for 36 hours, resulting in hospitalization. However, the scientist did feel disappointed about ISRO’s lack of support on his behalf.

According to Nambi, he was visited by the then CBI director, Vijaya Rama Rao, on December 8, 1994. During the conversation, Nambi explained that the engine and rocket drawings were not classified, leading the director to wonder about the direction that the whole case had taken before he apologized to Nambi. After much deliberation and investigation, CBI submitted a closure report in April of 1996 declaring that no espionage had taken place. The bureau claimed that the testimonies from the suspects taken by the Kerala police were unreliable since they were taken under duress and forced by torture.

The journey of Nambi’s story from real-life to reel-life began in 2012. Director Anant Mahadevan and Journalist C. P. Surendran decided to take the scientist’s life to the big screen and went to Nambi for his suggestions and permission. Nambi was more than happy regarding the project and agreed to serve as a consultant. However, the initial project, which would have starred actor Mohanlal, did not proceed as planned.

Sometime between 2012 and 2017, Mahadevan talked to Madhavan regarding the project, who was intrigued by the idea and decided to throw his weight behind it. In April 2017, the actor announced the project and claimed that it was unlike any film he had worked on and might be the biggest project of his career. Madhavan explained that the biopic is about an unsung hero, the likes of whom are never talked about.

Apparently, Madhavan had been silently working on the script for two years and regularly met with Nambi for factual information. As a result of his constant meetings with the scientist, Madhavan decided to expand the movie’s horizons. Initially, the film was supposed to focus only on the Espionage case. However, Madhavan felt that it would be prudent to actually explore Nambi’s life in more detail. In order to better frame the film’s script, Madhavan took the help of Nambi’s 2017 autobiography ‘Ormakalude Bhramanapadham’ and Arun Ram’s 2018 official biography ‘Ready To Fire: How India and I Survived the ISRO Spy Case.’

The movie has several big names attached to it and is available in multiple languages. The details of the case covered in the ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ came from official records as well as the real-life central figure of the story. As Madhavan states, the movie explores the events of the 1994 espionage case and Nambi’s work before his reputation was tarnished.

