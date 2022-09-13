Is Running the Bases (2022) Based on a True Story?

‘Running the Bases’ is a sports drama film written and directed by Marty Roberts & Jimmy Womble. It tells the story of Luke Brooks, a small-town baseball coach who gets the offer to coach a successful high school team. As a result, he shifts his family to new surroundings and is forced to reexamine his religious faith. The film provides viewers with an exciting blend of sports and religion through the heartfelt and emotionally driven story. Hence, viewers must be curious to learn about the inspiration behind the film. If you are wondering whether ‘Running the Bases’ is based on true events or real incidents, here is everything you need to know!

Is Running the Bases a True Story?

No, ‘Running the Bases’ is not based on a true story. The film is a fictional story based on a screenplay written by Marty Roberts & Jimmy Womble. The film revolves around a high school baseball coach whose religious beliefs and approach to the game cause a conflict with the school management and players. As a result, the film explores the role of religion and faith in sports and whether they have any place on the playing field.

The premise is likely inspired by real-life incidents in Washington State. The character of Luke Brooks in the film might be partially based on real-life football coach Joe Kennedy. Kennedy is a former US Marine who left service in 2006 after working as a gunnery sergeant for several years. Two years later, he was residing in Bremerton, Washington, with his wife and five children when he was offered the job of coaching a high school football team and joined Bremerton High School as an assistant football coach.

Kennedy stated that he watched the film ‘Facing the Giants’ and was inspired to pray on the playing field after his team’s games were finished. As a result, Kennedy would kneel on the field and pray to God after the matches. Soon, some players from his team and opposing teams started joining the post-match prayers. However, the school administration grew concerned with Kennedy’s religious actions and suspended the coach. Eventually, he was fired from the job.

In August 2016, Kennedy sued the school district for violating the First Amendment and trampling his civil rights. The case lasted for several years until the Supreme Court ruled in Kennedy’s favor in July 2022. Kennedy’s case gained the media spotlight, and the filmmakers likely learned about the actual events in Bremerton.

However, they opted to tell a fictional story based on the basic premise of a high school coach’s fight to display his religious beliefs openly. Hence, Luke Brooks is depicted as a baseball coach in the film. However, Brooks kneeling to pray during games is a cause of corner for the school administration, leading to a tumultuous period in the coach’s life. Moreover, the characters in the film are fictional and do not share names with real-life figures. As a result, the makers explore a complex subject that is prevalent in the real world through Luke Brooks and his story.

Ultimately, ‘Running the Bases’ is a fictional story that has some similarities to the real-life events faced by coach Joe Kennedy. However, since the makers haven’t directly confirmed the same, it is safe to assume that the character of Luke Brooks is fictional. Nonetheless, the themes and subjects that the film explores resonate with viewers and create an interesting blend of sports and religion. Hence, the narrative is rooted in reality and allows viewers to introspect on their own beliefs and faiths.

