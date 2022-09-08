Is Russell J. Holmes Married? Does He Have Kids?

Renovating one’s house is a dream come true for many. However, the process of transforming a home is far from easy and often gets stalled midway. HGTV’s ‘Renovation Impossible’ is a solution for many such homeowners as the reality show‘s team helps even the most ambitious house renovation dreams come true. The renovation series earned praise from the viewers for its unique concept and for addressing an issue quite common among homeowners.

One of the show’s dynamic duo is Contractor Russell J. Holmes, who helps his clients restart their transformation and gives them the hope they may have lost over the years. His talent has earned him several fans, many of whom are excited to know more about his personal life. Well, here’s everything we know about the same.

Russell J. Holmes’ Family

Born on December 15, 1972, Russell grew up in a loving family comprising his mother, stepfather, and siblings. The reality TV star has shared multiple anecdotes from his childhood that expand on his bond with his family. When Russell was 12, he and his friend were alone at home and saw Russell’s stepfather Brian’s 1972 Pontiac Catalina. He decided to drive the car to his friend’s house though he could barely see above the dashboard, given his young age. When Russell reached his destination, he came across his family. Apparently, his parents even let him drive the car back home.

Russell’s love for his parents, especially his mother, is quite evident. In fact, it was Russell’s mother who taught him how to drive a standard transmission for a road test. However, Russell lost his mother to suicide on valentine’s day. The reality star opened up about the tragedy in 2020 in an effort to spread awareness and share his love for his mother with others.

Russell’s stepfather Brian also passed away in October 2021, and the HGTV star could not be more thankful for all that his father figure had done in his life. The unconditional love that Brian showed Russell since his younger years is something that the ‘Garage Rehab’ cast member truly cherishes.

Russell J. Holmes’ Wife

As of writing, Russell J. Holmes has been married to the beautiful Laura Holmes since December 2021. The couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony attended by those near and dear to the two. Laura is the owner of SALT Island Provisions, which trades fine goods handcrafted and sourced from the Florida Keys. Russell also has two sons, Dylan Holmes and Zachary Holmes, from his previous marriage to Regina T. Purcell.

The reality TV star adores his children, who are apparently his biggest fans. Given his private nature, Russell has not shared many details about his previous marriage, which apparently ended in a divorce. He also has two adorable dogs named Max and Gus, whom the reality star deeply cares about. We wish Russell and his close ones the best in their life and hope to see more of the talented contractor in the future.

Read More: Where is HGTV’s Secret Celebrity Renovation Filmed?