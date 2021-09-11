‘Scenes from a Marriage’ is a poignant TV drama miniseries about love, desire, passion, heartbreak, betrayal, family, home, and separation. It revolves around Jonathan (Oscar Isaac) and Mira (Jessica Chastain), an American married couple, and their complex and evolving relationship. As their marriage gradually deconstructs, Jonathan and Mira begin to vocalize their frustration, aspirations, anger, and regrets to each other. ‘Scenes from a Marriage’ offers a remarkable insight into human interaction and celebrates love by accentuating its shortcomings. If this has made you wonder whether the show is based on a true story, this is what you need to know.

Is Scenes from a Marriage a True Story?

Yes, ‘Scenes from a Marriage’ is based on a true story. The HBO series is the American adaptation of the 1973 Swedish series of the same name (or ‘Scener ur ett äktenskap’) directed by the great auteur Ingmar Bergman, who developed his show from his own experience with love and relationship with several women in his life, including and especially actress Liv Ullmann, the female lead of the series. Bergman also reportedly drew inspiration from the volatile relationship between his parents, Karin and Erik Bergman.

The 6-part miniseries was turned into a feature-length film and released in 1974. In 2003, Bergman released ‘Saraband,’ a TV movie that serves as a quasi-sequel to ‘Scenes from a Marriage.’ Both Ullman and her co-star Erland Josephson, reprise their respective roles. ‘Saraband’ is also the final film in Bergman’s illustrious career. According to Ullman, Marianne, her character in ‘Scenes from a Marriage,’ is based on her. She explained that when they were living together, Bergman asked her to keep a diary for a week and give it to him afterward. She did just that to make him happy. However, she only made entries of her nice and positive thoughts and left out everything else.

According to her, when she gave the diary to him, he kept it and used it for ‘Scenes from a Marriage.’ But she apparently didn’t realize that he was using her diary as a source material because not everything she wrote in it was necessarily true. But from that well-intentioned deception, an inherently positive, independent, and humorous character like Marianne was born. As Ullman once said, the characters she portrayed in Bergman’s films before and after Marianne were all “neurotic and dark.” For her, Marianne was the easiest character to portray.

In an interview, Ullman disassociated her past relationship with Bergman from the violence depicted in 1973’s ‘Scenes from a Marriage.’ “Ingmar was not violent,” she said. “He had a lot of stuff, I’m sure, but he was not violent. I didn’t understand how it could look like that until I saw the finished movie. The violence is happening within you, and it’s awful, but there’s no kicking and screaming.”

Other sources claim that Bergman also used his failed marriages to translator and journalist Gun Grut and concert pianist Käbi Laretei as sources of inspiration while developing ‘Scenes from a Marriage.’ Bergman married Gun in 1951. But in 1952, he started having an affair with actress Harriet Andersson. In 1955, Berman became involved with Bibi Andersson. And that relationship lasted until 1959. In the same year, he and Gun divorced. Bergman was married to Laretei for 10 years between 1959 and 1969. But their relationship virtually ended when Ullman came into Berman’s life in 1965.

The HBO miniseries is not the first project that has sought to pay homage to Bergman’s 1973 show. Woody Allen, a lifelong fan of Bergman, made several thematically similar films to ‘Scenes from a Marriage,’ including ‘Anne Hall’ and ‘Husbands and Wives.’ According to actor Ethan Hawke and director Richard Linklater, they aimed for the lofty standards set by ‘Scenes from a Marriage’ with their film ‘Before Midnight.’ Noah Baumbach’s ‘Marriage Story’ is another project that Bergman’s miniseries have clearly influenced. Evidently, HBO’s ‘Scenes from a Marriage’ is based on a true story and an American adaptation of one of the best works of one of the best filmmakers of all time.

