Is Scott Speedman’s Nick Marsh Leaving Grey’s Anatomy?

In ABC’s medical series ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ Dr. Nick Marsh and Dr. Meredith Grey meet for the first time when the former passes out a few weeks after having a kidney transplant. A considerable time after, they meet again while Meredith is in Minnesota to meet Dr. David Hamilton. They eventually start to share an endearing bond, which paves the way for Nick’s arrival in Grey Sloan. In the eighteenth season finale, Nick and Meredith team up for a surgery that ends with tragic results. The outcome of the surgery leads to a fight between the couple and Meredith asks him to leave for Minnesota.

Nick goes back to Minnesota but comes back to Grey Sloan to procure an organ for transplant surgery. Meredith meets him and makes an offer for him to stay in Grey Sloan. So, will he accept the same? If not, is Nick’s possible return to Minnesota an indication of Scott Speedman’s departure from the show? Let us share our thoughts regarding the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will Nick Marsh Return to Minnesota?

In the nineteenth season premiere, Nick arrives at Grey Sloan to garner an organ for a transplant surgery scheduled at his workplace in Minnesota. Meredith meets and asks him whether he can join her for three-organ transplant surgery. Since the surgery is a complicated one, Nick joins her. After the surgery, Meredith asks Nick to stay back in Grey Sloan and offers him the position of Residency Director. Since Meredith is facing a severe shortage of personnel to occupy the necessary posts in the hospital, Meredith needs Nick. She also offers a lucrative financial package to Nick to convince him.

Since Nick assures to think about the offer, there is a possibility that he will decide against returning to Minnesota to take care of the residency program at Grey Sloan. However, his final decision will depend upon the chances of his reunion with Meredith. The admirable bond they develop gets hurt when Meredith asks him to leave for Minnesota in the eighteenth season finale. Still, it is evident that Nick and Meredith have feelings for each other. Meredith’s reaction when she comes to know that Nick is at the hospital and her efforts to spend time with him show how much she wants to get back together with Nick.

If Meredith convinces Nick that she is trying to mend their relationship, the latter may decide against returning to Minnesota to stay at Grey Sloan and share his life with the former. Nick’s assurance that he will think about Meredith’s offer also shows how he is receptive to the same. If that’s not the case, we may see Nick asking Meredith to complete her move to Minnesota as she initially plans. Nick and Meredith may leave for Minnesota together as a couple. Does that mean Scott Speedman is leaving the medical drama? Let’s find out!

Is Scott Speedman Leaving Grey’s Anatomy?

No, Scott Speedman is not leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ at least for now. In a recent interview, Speedman made it clear that the actor will remain a part of the show’s cast for “a little while.” However, Speedman’s Nick will not be featuring as much as we saw him in the eighteenth season since he is demoted to a recurring cast member from a regular capacity. Speedman’s demotion can also be an indication of Nick’s return to Minnesota, away from Grey Sloan, the main setting of the show. Ahead of the nineteenth season, it was announced that Ellen Pompeo’s Dr. Meredith Grey will only feature in eight episodes of the show.

Considering Speedman’s demotion and Pompeo’s reduced screentime, we may see Nick and Meredith returning to Minnesota, occasionally returning to Seattle as Meredith does in the eighteenth season. All things considered, we can be contented that Speedman’s Nick is still a part of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ after the astounding narrative developments of the eighteenth season finale despite his reduced screen time.

