Is Shrapnel on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Shrapnel’ is an action thriller movie that revolves around a former Marine who teams up with his friend to go against the Mexican cartel who are responsible for the disappearance of the former’s daughter. Directed by William Kaufman, the film features action-packed performances from a group of talented actors, including Cam Gigandet, Jason Patric, Efrain Villa, Guillermo Iván, Megan Elisabeth Kelly, and Teresa Decher. The thrilling tale consisting of some high-octane drama is bound to intrigue many of you to give it a watch. But before you do that, there are some things you must know about the film, including where you can watch it. Here are all the necessary details!

What is Shrapnel About?

The William Kaufman directorial focuses on a former Marine named Sean Beckwith whose daughter disappears on the Mexican border. When he finds out that a Mexican cartel is behind the disappearance of his daughter, he enlists the help of his former Marine partner and friend Max Vohden. Together, the two go head-to-head against the dangerous cartel in order to rescue Sean’s daughter from their clutches. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the film yourself!

Is Shrapnel on Netflix?

We hate to break it to you that Netflix doesn’t house ‘Shrapnel’ on its expansive platform. However, you can turn to similar movies that the streaming giant offers, such as ‘I Am All Girls.’

Is Shrapnel on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be a bit disappointed to know that ‘Shrapnel’ is not a part of the streamer’s library. Alternatively, you can choose to watch other similar films that the platform houses, including ‘Along Came a Spider‘ and ‘Freedomland.’

Is Shrapnel on Hulu?

Despite Hulu’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows, it does not include ‘Shrapnel’ in its catalog. However, don’t let it disappoint you too much as you can put your subscription to good use by checking out other alternatives, such as ‘Taken 2‘ and ‘The Last Stand.’

Is Shrapnel on Amazon Prime?

Even though ‘Shrapnel’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, you have the option of purchasing the thriller movie on the streaming giant. To get more information about the same, you can head over here! Meanwhile, you can use your regular subscription to get access to some excellent alternatives like ‘Acts of Violence‘ and ‘Taken Heart.’

Where to Watch Shrapnel Online?

‘Shrapnel’ has been released in theaters. Also, you have the option to purchase ‘Shrapnel’ on Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. In case you are interested in catching the film on the big screen, you can check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Shrapnel For Free?

Unfortunately, there is no way for you to stream ‘Shrapnel’ free of cost at the moment. All you can do is keep your fingers crossed and hope that the action thriller movie lands on any of the digital platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. With that said, we humbly request our readers to steer clear of resorting to illegal methods to watch their favorite content and instead, pay for the content they wish to consume.

