Is Sofia Carson Dating? Who is Her Boyfriend?

Although Sofia Carson got her first taste of fame when she appeared as a guest star in the Disney Channel series ‘Austin & Ally,’ her performance as Evie in the ‘Descendants‘ movies made her a household name in the entertainment industry. Since her big break, Sofia has gone on to add one feather to her cap after another through her performances in popular productions like ‘Tini: The Movie,’ ‘A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits,’ ‘Feel The Beat,’ and ‘Songbird.’

Besides, Sofia has also earned several accolades in the world of television entertainment as she appears in several TV shows. including her performance as Ava Jalali in ‘Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.’ Interestingly, Sofia never confined herself to the film industry and spread her roots by making her singing debut in 2015 through the ‘Descendants’ soundtrack album. Since then, she has left her mark on a few soundtrack albums, released several singles, and also has a studio album under her belt.

On top of it all, Sofia is an accomplished dancer and can often be seen showcasing her talent through her various roles. Naturally, with such a successful career and her role as Cassie in the 2022 Netflix movie ‘Purple Hearts,’ fans have developed an interest in discovering more about Sofia. If you, too, are one and wish to know if she has a special someone in her life, fret not because we come bearing answers!

Sofia Carson’s Age and Family

Sofia Carson was born Sofia Daccarett Char in April 1993 to José F. Daccarett and Laura Char Carson. Although her family is originally from Colombia, they had moved to Florida before Sofia’s birth. The actress grew up in a loving home in The Sunshine State. After graduating from St. Hugh School and the Miami-based Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart, Sofia decided to pursue a Major in Communication and did so at UCLA, for which she moved to Los Angeles at 18.

Sofia even minored in French during her college years and was a part of the IMPAC Youth Ensemble program under Motion Dance Studio, which enabled her to participate in competitions throughout the country. Coming back to Sofia’s roots, it looks like the actress has maintained close bonds with most of her loved ones and still takes time out of her busy schedule to make memories with them. Interestingly, she is related to the Char family of Colombian politicians through her maternal side.

Although Sofia is a private person and prefers to keep her family out of social media, the 29-year-old has often spoken about the influence of her family on her career. In fact, the young actress chose to present herself as Sofia Carson after her maternal grandmother, Lauraine Carson, and does not use her birth last name in her professional field. It is heart-warming to witness Sofia’s strong familial bonds, and we hope she remains happy and thriving in the years to come.

Is Sofia Carson Dating Anyone?

Unfortunately, Sofia has always refrained from discussing her love life in private and prefers to keep her dating history under wraps. However, this did not succeed in dissuading people from linking her with various actors over the years. Perhaps the biggest speculation about Sofia’s significant other rose in 2016 when she was linked with actress Sofía Vergara’s son, Manolo Gonzalez. The rumors surfaced when Sofia posted an adorable picture of herself with Manolo in December 2016.

Over a year later, in early 2018, Manolo documented how he was squatting while holding Sofia in his arms. While their fans expressed their desire for the two to engage in a romantic relationship, neither of the two confirmed or refuted the assumptions, and the rumors gradually subsided as the days passed. As things stand now, Manolo and Sofia seem to be nothing more than good friends.

To this day, Sofia remains determined to keep her personal life intimate. In a January 2022 interview with Extra TV, the actress elaborated on her “absolutely intentional” decision not to divulge details about her private life in public. She declared, “To me, it’s about my art and the music and the films that I put out into the world and not about my personal life. I still do love sharing personal moments that are special to me with fans, but it was definitely a choice to keep my private life private.” Thus, from the looks of it, Sofia Carson is currently single and busy furthering her already illustrious career.

