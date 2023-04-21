Is Somewhere in Queens on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Somewhere in Queens‘ is a comedy-drama movie that revolves around a married couple Leo Russo and Angela, and their talented son Matthew, who are surrounded by their overbearing Italian-American family members. In order to take Matthew to new heights after seeing him succeed in the high-school basketball team, Leo goes out of his way to try and make that happen. Ray Romano co-wrote and directed the basketball-themed film, which features heartfelt performances from Ray Romano, Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Ward, Tony Lo Bianco, and Sebastian Maniscalco.

The drama film was on the receiving end of several high praises from critics, upon its premiere. There are many themes that keep the audience hooked to it, be it basketball, complex familial ties, and the sacrificial nature of parents. So, all these combined with the brilliant onscreen performances are bound to spark some interest in you to learn more about this movie. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is Somewhere in Queens About?

The narrative follows a small family of three — Leo Russo, his wife Angela, and their talented son Matthew “Sticks” Russo — and Leo’s close-knit relatives and neighborhood friends. While Leo is satisfied with working at the family construction business, what makes his life less mundane is his son’s high school basketball games. When Sticks is offered a chance to play basketball in college, Leo makes several adjustments in his life and sacrifices in order to keep his son’s dream alive. Will Sticks be able to realize his dreams or will Leo’s efforts count for nothing? Well, you can only find that out by watching the drama movie yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Somewhere in Queens on Netflix?

No, ‘Somewhere in Queens’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to similar drama movies surrounding sports, including ‘Amateur‘ and ‘First Match.’ Just like ‘Somewhere in Queens,’ both these films shed light on a talented young player who must fight against their own adversities to turn their dream into reality.

Is Somewhere in Queens on HBO Max?

While ‘Somewhere in Queens’ is not a part of HBO Max’s extensive catalog of content, there are plenty of other alternatives that the streamer offers to its subscribers. One such example is ‘King Richard,’ which might not be centered around football but it showcases how a father goes out of his way to nurture his daughters’ talents carefully.

Is Somewhere in Queens on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers are likely to be disappointed to find out that ‘Somewhere in Queens’ is unavailable on the streamer. Alternatively, you can turn to one of the similar drama movies on the platform, such as ‘American Underdog.’ It also focuses on a sport and a player’s gradual rise to fame.

Is Somewhere in Queens on Amazon Prime?

Despite its huge collection of movies and TV shows, Amazon Prime Video doesn’t house ‘Somewhere in Queens’ in its library. However, you can put your subscription to good use by turning to other alternatives that the streaming giant houses, such as ‘Whiplash.’ Just like Sticks does and is made to stay ambitious by his father, Miles Teller is guided by his ruthless teacher to help him achieve perfection.

Where to Watch Somewhere in Queens Online?

‘Somewhere in Queens’ is released exclusively in theaters, as of now. This simply points toward the fact that you don’t have the option of watching the movie online, be it by streaming or purchasing. So, if you are looking forward to watching the action unfold on the big screen, you are welcome to check show timings and buy tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Somewhere in Queens For Free?

As mentioned above, ‘Somewhere in Queens’ is unavailable on any digital platform at the moment, which means that there is currently no way for you to stream the Ray Romano starrer for free. But what you can do is keep your hopes up and wait for it to land on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. With that said, it is a humble request to all our readers that they don’t resort to any illegal methods to watch their preferred content and instead, pay for the content they wish to consume.

