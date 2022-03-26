Is Spencer on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, or Prime?

Directed by Pablo Larraín, ‘Spencer‘ is a historical psychological drama film that takes inspiration from the marital tensions between Princess Diana and Prince Charles of the British royal family. The film’s title is a nod to Princess Diana’s maiden name and provides a fictionalized version of events that happened during the Christmas celebrations of 1991. The film was applauded for its depiction of the strain that Princess Diana was under during her marriage with the Royal Prince as well as the splendid performance by the actors.

Kristen Stewart‘s performance as Princess Diana earned her a nomination for Best Actress in the 94th Academy Awards. The other cast members who appear in the historical fiction in pivotal roles include Sally Hawkins, Timothy Spall, Jack Farthing, and Sean Harris. Written by Steven Knight, ‘Spencer’ has won several awards and even more nominations. If you are looking forward to watching this critically acclaimed movie, we have all the information you need!

What is Spencer About?

‘Spencer’ centers upon Princess Diana as she arrives at the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk on Christmas Eve of 1991. Her relationship with Prince Charles is on the rocks given his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, and she feels estranged from the rest of the royal family. She is hesitant to enter the royal estate and takes a detour which takes her to the nearby Park House, which used to be her childhood home. She goes back to the Sandringham estate and meets her sons, William and Harry. However, she finds no other friendly face other than the Royal Dresser Maggie.

While spending the night in her bedroom, Diana finds a book on Anne Boleyn in her room and dreams of Boleyn in her sleep. Diana wonders if it is due to the similar situations between the two royal wives. However, her troubles during the Yule festivities are far from over, and we see Diana go through different trials, all the while getting a glimpse of her inner turmoil. The premise of this movie is sure to have piqued your interest, and here is how you can watch this historical drama.

Is Spencer on Netflix?

Netflix users will unfortunately not be able to use their subscriptions to watch ‘Spencer’ on this platform. However, if you are looking forward to watching dramas based around the British Royal family, we recommend you opt for ‘The Crown.’ This popular Netflix series provides a biographical depiction of Queen Elizabeth II’s life since her marriage to Prince Philip.

Another alternative you can check out on the streaming giant is ‘Diana: The Musical.’ For an even more historical journey, you can watch ‘The King.’ Starring Timothée Chalamet, the movie revolves around the life of King Henry V.

Is Spencer on Hulu?

Yes, ‘Spencer’ is indeed available on Hulu for users to watch! If you are a subscriber of the streaming platform, you can watch the movie here.

Is Spencer on Amazon Prime?

While Amazon Prime does not offer ‘Spencer’ as a part of its Prime offerings, you can buy the movie on Amazon for $9.99 by heading here. The platform also lets you rent the movie for $2.99, where you have 30 days to start watching it and 48 hours after that to finish the movie in its entirety. If Prime users want to utilize their memberships to watch similar projects, they should check out ‘Ekaterina: The Rise of Catherine the Great.’

Is Spencer on HBO Max?

HBO Max does not offer ‘Spencer’ on its platform. However, you can check out the Meryl Streep starrer ‘The Iron Lady,‘ which is based on the life and career of Margaret Thatcher — the first and only woman to become the Prime Minister of the UK. Alternatively, if you wish to gain an in-depth insight into the life of Princess Diana, you can watch the HBO-hosted documentary ‘Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.’

Is Spencer on Disney+?

If you are looking forward to watching ‘Spencer,’ Disney+ is not the place for you. Nevertheless, you can use the platform to devour other marvelous movies. If you are looking to find something inspired by historical events, we believe you will enjoy ‘Hamilton‘ and ‘A Kid in King Arthur’s Court.’

Where to Watch Spencer Online?

‘Spencer’ is streaming on Hulu, which can watch with a basic subscription to the streaming service. Additionally, you can purchase or rent the movie on Spectrum, DirecTV, Vudu, YouTube, Google Play, and iTunes.

How to Stream Spencer for Free?

Hulu offers a 30-day free trial for its new subscribers that you can use to watch ‘Spencer’ for free until the trial period concludes. However, we do advise our readers to avoid any illegal methods and purchase the required subscriptions in order to watch their beloved movies. This way, you will also support the film and the people involved in its making!

Read More: Spencer Review: A Haunting Portrait of Princess Diana’s Tragic Life