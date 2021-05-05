Suzette Quintanilla is the sister and former bandmate of the “Queen of Tejano music,” Selena. One of the most influential Latin artists of all time, the Mexican-American singing star is responsible for bringing her entire genre into the mainstream spotlight. For most of her life, which revolved predominantly around her music, Selena’s best friend and closest confidant was her older sister Suzette, who was also the drummer for Selena y Los Dinos. Suzette was a pillar of support that always put her family first and constantly thought about what was best for Selena, even going so far as suggesting that she (Suzette) resign from the band so Selena could replace her with a “better” drummer.

Like her younger sister, Suzette’s life also revolved around their band and Selena’s music career. Between practicing, performing, and touring, there was no time for much else, and we only get brief glimpses of Suzette’s romantic life in the Netflix biographical show ‘Selena: The Series.’ This made us curious to get to know the romantic side of the older Quintanilla sister, and here’s what we found out.

Suzette Quintanilla and Her Husband: How Did They Meet?

Suzette met her future husband, Bill Arriaga, quite by chance, through a mutual friend around 1991. So far, she had always been the shy one of the family and was often working in the background whilst her younger sister was more out there. Suzette was instantly smitten with Bill. The two started meeting more and more but had to spend long periods apart whilst Suzette toured with the band.

They spoke regularly on the phone, and, if we are to believe ‘Selena: The Series,’ Bill would occasionally travel to attend her concerts and leave her flowers for when she got home. Over the next 2 years, from 1991 to 1993, their relationship blossomed, and they decided to get married. Interestingly, Yolanda Saldivar, who unfortunately took Selena’s life, was a bridesmaid in Suzette’s wedding party.

Suzette Quintanilla and Bill Arriaga’s and Son

Suzette and Bill got married in 1993 and have been together ever since. Bill generally shies away from the spotlight and is very rarely seen in the media. The couple is occasionally seen together in public and were pictured together at the 2015 Billboard tribute to Selena. The performance featured pop icon Jennifer Lopez with the band Los Dinos and even saw Suzette get back behind the drum kit to perform some of her sister’s most iconic songs.

The couple has celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary and still seem as strong as ever! Bill and Suzette have a son, Jovan, who turned 23 in March 2021. According to his proud mother, Jovan sports a smile reminiscent of his late aunt and Latin music icon, Selena. After the death of her sister, Suzette focussed her attention on preserving Selena’s legacy. She currently manages the Quintanilla family’s entertainment company, Q Productions, and handles the Selena online store as well as the Selena Museum in Corpus Christi, Texas.

In an interview, she mentioned how at the time of her death, Selena was working on her clothing line, a makeup line, and a perfume line. The singer’s posthumous collaboration with MAC cosmetics became one of the highest-selling celebrity collections in cosmetic history. Promising to finish what her sister started, Suzette continues to work on various projects that align with Selena’s image and legacy.

