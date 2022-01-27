Is Swamp People on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Developed by Dolores Gavin with Pat Duke as the narrator, ‘Swamp People’ is a documentary series that showcases the lives of alligator hunters who reside in the swamps of the Atchafalaya River Basin in Louisiana. Their livelihood is solely dependent on alligator hunting that is carried out within strict wildlife restrictions. Since its premiere on History on August 22, 2010, the reality series has become a fan favorite among wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers. Likewise, if you are intrigued by the show and are eager to watch it online, we’d like to tell you how to!

What Is Swamp People About?

‘Swamp People’ takes place during “alligator season” in Louisiana that usually lasts for 30 days. It is the time when alligator hunters gear up to kickstart their highly dangerous vocation based on an age-old custom of their tribe. These hunters are given tags that are associated with the number of kills. Once they run out of tags, they don’t have to continue hunting for the remainder of the season.

Speaking of which, every season focuses on different teams of alligator hunters. Sometimes, the show tends to digress from its affinity towards “alligator-hunting” and instead sheds light on other aspects of the lives of the people living in the swamp, making it an engaging watch. So here are all the options available for streaming the series!

Is Swamp People on Netflix?

Since fans will not be able to access the show on Netflix, we suggest you watch ‘MeatEater,’ which delineates TV personality Steven Rinella’s unconventional life amidst nature which mostly revolves around exploration and hunting in the remotest corners of North America.

Is Swamp People on Hulu?

Yes, you can watch ‘Swamp People’ on Hulu. The show is available for regular subscribers here. In addition, it can also be accessed through History on Hulu+Live TV.

Is Swamp People on Amazon Prime Video?

Yes, ‘Swamp People’ is available for streaming (seasons 1-4) on Amazon Prime Video here. However, it is included within IMDb TV and is available free of cost with ads.

Is Swamp People on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, ‘Swamp People’ is not a part of HBO Max’s video catalog as of now. Nevertheless, you can watch a similar reality series titled ‘Ocean Mysteries,‘ which follows biologist and wildlife conservationist Jeff Corwin as he discloses interesting facts about the underwater world.

Where to Watch Swamp People Online?

‘Swamp People’ airs on History, so you can watch it on History’s official website. Other than that, you can stream the show on DirecTV, Sling TV, Philo, fuboTV, and Xfinity Stream. You can even watch the episodes on VOD platforms like YouTube, iTunes, Vudu (seasons 3-12), Microsoft Store, and Google Play.

How to Stream Swamp People for Free?

If you’re a new subscriber of Philo, Hulu+Live TV, or fuboTV, you are eligible for a 7-day free trial. Thus, the show can be streamed free of cost until the trial period ends. Amazon Prime Video and Hulu also offer 30 days of free viewing to fresh members. However, we do recommend using legal ways to watch content online.

