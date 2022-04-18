Is Swimming With Sharks TV Show on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the 1994 eponymous film directed by George Huang, ‘Swimming With Sharks’ is a drama series that follows a young assistant named Lou Simms. She finds herself working at a studio with schemers and manipulators, and goes on to outwit them all against all the odds. Created by Kathleen Robertson, the drama series features a large ensemble of talented cast members, including Diane Kruger, Kiernan Shipka, Finn Jones, Gerardo Celasco, Ross Butler, and Erika Alexander. Do you wish to know more about the series and watch it for yourself? In that case, we have got you covered!

What is Swimming With Sharks About?

Lou Simms, a young and ambitious intern, works at the well-known film studio Fountain Pictures and is determined to succeed there. The studio company is ruled by an arrogant and hard-to-please CEO named Joyce Holt, who makes the interns overwork, so much so that one of them dies, allegedly due to the stressful work environment. Following the death of one of the interns, Lou gets a promotion, which seems a bit too convenient. To get to the bottom of the mystery, you will need to watch the drama series. Here are the ways in which you can do so!

Is Swimming With Sharks on Netflix?

No, ‘Swimming With Sharks’ is not available on the expansive library of Netflix. However, the streaming giant has other alternatives that you can enjoy, such as ‘Inventing Anna‘ and ‘Hollywood.’

Is Swimming With Sharks on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will need to look for the drama series on other streaming platforms due to its unavailability on the streamer. But that shouldn’t stop you from exploring other similar shows on the platform, including ‘The Girl From Plainville‘ and ‘The Thing About Pam.’ Both the shows, much like ‘Swimming With Sharks,’ involve getting to the bottom of the mysterious death of one of the characters.

Is Swimming With Sharks on Amazon Prime Video?

Unfortunately, ‘Swimming With Sharks’ is not a part of the expansive collection of movies and TV shows of the streaming giant. Alternatively, you can turn to similar shows, such as ‘The Last Tycoon‘ and ‘The Collection.’

Is Swimming With Sharks on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed as the drama series is not available on the streaming platform. Thanks to its expansive library of movies and TV shows, there are several other shows that you can watch instead, such as ‘The Flight Attendant‘ and ‘Big Little Lies.’

Where to Watch Swimming With Sharks Online?

Being a Roku original series, ‘Swimming With Sharks’ is available for streaming on Roku Channel. Apart from that, there is no way for you to stream the drama series online. Moreover, you don’t have the option to buy or rent the series on any of the digital platforms either.

How to Stream Swimming With Sharks for Free?

Fortunately, ‘Swimming With Sharks’ is available on Roku Channel for free, so you don’t have to look anywhere else to catch the drama show online free of any cost. Anyway, we request our readers to not resort to any illegal means to watch any TV show or film and instead, pay for the respective subscriptions to consume their favorite content.

Read More: Where is Swimming With Sharks Filmed? Is the Show a True Story?