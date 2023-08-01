Is Sympathy for the Devil on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Sympathy for the Devil’ is a psychological thriller movie starring Nicolas Cage as the Passenger and Joel Kinnaman as The Driver/David Chamberlain. When the Driver gets forced to drive around the city at gunpoint, he realizes that not everything is as it seems. Helmed by Yuval Adler, the film garnered mixed reviews from critics upon its premiere but the partnership between Cage and Kinnaman was heavily praised as they make the thriller work from the beginning to the end. If you are eager to learn more about this film, including where you can watch it, we have got you covered!

What is Sympathy for the Devil About?

It follows a man who gets taken by surprise by a mysterious passenger who puts a gun to his head and makes him drive to his preferred locations across the city. As he is forced to drive at gunpoint, the driver realizes that he is in the middle of a high-stakes game of cat and mouse where nothing is as it seems. Do you wish to find out what’s the endgame of the mysterious man? In that case, you will have to watch the film yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Sympathy for the Devil on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ in its extensive content library. Albeit, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by providing access to some excellent alternatives, such as ‘Wheelman.’

Is Sympathy for the Devil on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ on another platform as it is unavailable on the streamer. Nevertheless, subscribers can turn to similar action thrillers on HBO Max, such as ‘Nightcrawler‘ and ‘Bullitt.’

Is Sympathy for the Devil on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers might be disappointed as ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ is not included in the platform’s massive content catalog. Alternatively, it does offer similar thriller movies, including ‘Premium Rush‘

Is Sympathy for the Devil on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering. But you have the option to buy or rent the film on the streaming giant. You can get more information about the same right here! Moreover, the streamer even houses other alternatives that you may enjoy. We recommend you watch ‘No Country for Old Men.’

Where to Watch Sympathy for the Devil Online?

‘Sympathy for the Devil’ has been released in theaters, and it is available for purchase on Vudu, Spectrum on Demand, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube. But if you wish to catch the action unfold on the big screen, you are more than welcome to check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Sympathy for the Devil For Free?

Since ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ is unavailable for streaming on any digital platform, as mentioned above, it simply implies that you cannot stream the film for free at the moment. All you can do is hope it arrives on any online platform that offers a free trial to new users. Having said that, we encourage our readers to pay for the relevant subscriptions to access their favorite content rather than turn to unethical means to do the same.

