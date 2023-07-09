Is The $100,000 Pyramid Scripted or Real?

Hosted by the beloved Michael Strahan, ABC’s ‘The $100,000 Pyramid’ is part of the highly popular ‘Pyramid’ that was created by Bob Stewart and has been revived many times over the years. This particular iteration of the game show format premiered in 2016 and has been entertaining the masses ever since. The mind’s presence of being able to find the common thread between the multiple given words is certainly a gift that can truly make a person win a life-changing amount. Though the reality game show is loved by many, some cannot help but wonder whether everything you see on the screen is as legitimate as depicted. Well, we are here to explore the same and share with you what we know about the same!

Is The $100,000 Pyramid Scripted?

No, we do not believe that ‘The $100,000 Pyramid’ is scripted. While there are many factors that contribute to this particular thought process, perhaps the most prominent point in favor of the game show’s legitimacy is the fact that it invites people from the general public to take participate. Given the numerous people who have gone on to compete in this series, the chances of anything scripted not being publically revealed seems highly unlikely.

Another major aspect of the show that gives people faith in its accuracy is that the whole competition takes place in front of a live audience. The continuous public surveillance that comes from such a setup is a positive when it comes to evaluating the transparency of the whole process. Moreover, a show as popular is always under scrutiny, especially since it builds on Bob Stewart’s original idea for the game, which was first seen in 1973 in ‘The $10,000 Pyramid,’ with Richard “Dick” Clark serving as host.

Michael Strahan, the host of ‘The $100,000 Pyramid,’ revealed to Parade that he did study how Clark worked in order to prepare himself. “I don’t have a job on television that I didn’t go back and watch someone who was successful at the exact same job before I took it. If it was Regis, if it was Dick Clark, it was Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, or Jimmy Johnson, I just watch everybody. I believe you learn from the masters, so I definitely did the Dick Clark masterclass. And the thing that I took away from it, in all honesty, was that Dick Clark did not try to be the show,” he shared.

In Strahan’s own words, the key to victory for any player is perhaps how they approach the format of the show. “I think just having the ability to look at a word and think of about four or five other words for each one in a matter of seconds,” he explained before sharing how he thought one must go about the whole process. “The best players are the calmest players. To the point I’m like, “Are you awake over there?” Because they’re just very calm and, “Okay, yeah.” But they’re rattling off the right answers and giving the most incredible clues because they’re not thinking about time in their head, they’re just being very smooth.”

As such, it is easy to see why we do not think that ‘The $100,000 Pyramid’ is scripted, given the high inclusion of the general public in the show combined with the trust that the public has had in the whole ‘Pyramid’ franchise for well over four decades. Those involved in the show have even been open about what they think is the best way that one can lay claim to a highly impressive amount. If you are ever one of the lucky few who end up gaining the chance to dominate the pyramid, such nuggets of wisdom will certainly be valuable!

