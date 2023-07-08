Where is The $100,000 Pyramid Filmed?

The revival of the classic game show ‘Pyramid,’ ABC’s ‘The $100,000 Pyramid’ is a game show that pits together some of the biggest stars and celebrities with regular players from across the country, who must indulge in the timeless word association game against their opponent celebrity in order to get a chance to take home $100,000, as the title suggests.

Hosted by the entertaining Michael Strahan, the show involves each team having to guess words or phrases that appear on the pyramid-shaped gameboard while they race against the clock. While the intriguing format keeps the viewers hooked on the series, its vibrant indoor setting makes one wonder where ‘The $100,000 Pyramid’ is filmed. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

The $100,000 Pyramid Filming Locations

‘The $100,000 Pyramid’ is filmed in New York and California, particularly in New York City and Los Angeles. According to reports, shooting for the inaugural iteration of the reality show took place in April 2016. As for the principal photography of season 7, it took place between April and May 2023. The competition series is taped in front of a live studio audience, making it a lively and entertaining watch. Now, without further ado, let’s find out the specific locations where the set for the ABC show is situated!

New York City, New York

The first five seasons of ‘The $100,000 Pyramid’ were lensed in New York City, with the production team setting up camp in ABC Studios at 320 West 66th Street. To be specific, ABC Studio TV-2, which is located between Riverside Boulevard and West End Avenue, is where the competition took place from season 1 to season 5. It is a film studio equipped with all the necessary amenities, including lighting, seating arrangements, and so on, required to shoot set-based reality shows and talk shows, including ‘The $100,000 Pyramid.’

Los Angeles, California

From the sixth season onwards, the production team moved from New York City to Los Angeles to shoot ‘The $100,000 Pyramid.’ Situated at 4024 Radford Avenue in Los Angeles’ Studio City neighborhood, CBS Studio Center AKA Radford Studio Center is the current home for the production of the competition series, as of writing.

The full-service film studio is home to 18 different sound stages ranging in size, from 7,000 to 25,000 square feet, and more than 210,000 square feet of production office space. Moreover, it has hosted the production of various other shows over the years, such as ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars,’ ‘Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?,’ ‘Card Sharks,’ ‘Don’t Forget the Lyrics!,’ and ‘Hole in the Wall.’

