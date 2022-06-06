Is The Blue Lagoon on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Or Prime?

Based on the eponymous novel by Henry De Vere Stacpoole, ‘The Blue Lagoon’ is a romantic survival drama movie that revolves around two children who find themselves alone on a tropical island with no adults to guide them. Directed by Randal Kleiser, the survival film features impressive performances from a talented group of actors and actresses, including Brooke Shields, Christopher Atkins, Bradley Pryce, Leo McKern, and William Daniels. Fans of romantic movies might be eager to learn more about this classic movie. So, in case you are looking for ways to watch it yourself, allow us to share all the necessary details with you!

What is The Blue Lagoon About?

Set in the late Victorian period, the narrative follows a boy and a girl who are left stranded on a tropical island in the South Pacific, following a shipwreck. Without the guidance or supervision of adults and societal restrictions, the pair try to survive and make a simple life together on the heavenly island. However, as they reach puberty, emotional and sexual maturity sets in them and they find themselves attracted to each other.

Is The Blue Lagoon on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers might be disappointed as ‘The Blue Lagoon’ is not available on the streaming giant. However, thanks to the platform’s extensive library of content, you have other alternatives at your disposal, such as ‘Through My Window‘ and ‘Amar.’

Is The Blue Lagoon on Hulu?

No, ‘The Blue Lagoon’ is not included in the expansive collection of movies and TV shows on Hulu. But don’t let that stop you from checking out similar films that are available on the streamer. We recommend you watch ‘Palm Springs‘ and ‘Before Midnight.’

Is The Blue Lagoon on Amazon Prime Video?

Although ‘The Blue Lagoon’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular streaming library, the survival film is available to buy or rent; you can know more about it here. Moreover, you can tune into other alternatives on the regular offerings of the streaming giant, such as ‘All Summers End‘ and ‘Finding You.’

Is The Blue Lagoon on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘The Blue Lagoon’ on other streaming platforms as it is not available on this streamer. However, you can turn to similar movies on the massive catalog of the platform; we recommend you watch ‘Romeo + Juliet‘ and ‘Endless Love.’

Where to Watch The Blue Lagoon Online?

You can watch ‘The Blue Lagoon’ on DirecTV, Xfinity Stream, and Philo. In addition, you also have the option to rent or buy the film on demand on Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube.

How to Stream The Blue Lagoon for Free?

Fortunately, DirecTV offers a 5-day free trial to its new subscribers, while Philo provides its new users with a week-long free trial. Moreover, Xfinity Stream offers a 30-day trial period as well. So, you can make the most of any of these offers and stream ‘The Blue Lagoon’ free of any cost. Having said that, you should refrain from resorting to illegal and unsafe methods to watch any films or TV shows and always pay for the respective subscriptions for the same.

