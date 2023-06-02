Is The Boogeyman on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Adapted from the 1973 eponymous short story by Stephen King, ‘The Boogeyman’ is a supernatural horror movie that revolves around two sisters grieving the loss of their mother with little to no support from their father. Their troubles multiply when an evil entity enters their household and preys on them. Helmed by Rob Savage, the horror thriller film features impressive onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, Vivien Lyra Blair, and David Dastmalchian.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics upon its premiere, the supernatural movie was praised for its ability to immerse the audience in its spooky atmosphere and offer some scenes that give them the chills. If you find yourself interested to learn more about this film, including where you can watch it, we have got you covered!

What is The Boogeyman About?

The narrative centers upon a high school student named Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer, both of whom are dealing with the recent death of their mother. On the other hand, their father Will is going through his own suffering, making him incapable of being there for his children. Things take a turn for the worse when a patient knocks on their door asking for help and leaves behind an evil entity that starts terrifying the family. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the horror thriller film yourself!

Is The Boogeyman on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘The Boogeyman’ on its expansive platform. But the streaming giant more than makes up for it by granting you access to similar horror movies, such as ‘No One Gets Out Alive‘ and ‘Don’t Listen.’

Is The Boogeyman on HBO Max?

No, ‘The Boogeyman’ is not a part of HBO Max’s extensive catalog of content. Alternatively, there are plenty of similar films you can turn to using your subscription. We recommend you watch ‘Hereditary‘ and ‘The Conjuring.’

Is The Boogeyman on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for ‘The Boogeyman’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. However, don’t let it disappoint you too much because you can tune into other alternatives on Hulu, including ‘The Offering‘ and ‘The Accursed.’

Is The Boogeyman on Amazon Prime?

No, Amazon Prime Video doesn’t include ‘The Boogeyman’ in its library. But you should not let it stop you from making the most of your subscription and checking out similar horror movies on the streaming giant, such as ‘Malicious‘ and ‘Door To the Other Side.’

Where to Watch The Boogeyman Online?

As of writing, ‘The Boogeyman’ has been released exclusively in theaters, which means you cannot watch the Sophie Thatcher starrer online, be it by streaming or purchasing. However, if you wish to get an immersive experience, you are welcome to check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream The Boogeyman For Free?

It is highly unfortunate that since ‘The Boogeyman’ is unavailable on any digital platform as of now, there is currently no way for you to stream the horror movie for free. All you can do is wait for it to land on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Nevertheless, we urge our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume and stray away from unethical methods to do the same.

