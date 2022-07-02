Is The Dirty Dozen (1967) Based on a True Story or a Book?

‘The Dirty Dozen’ is a 1967 war drama that follows a group of incarcerated servicemen that are offered a chance to free themselves. The titular twelve men, all criminal servicemen held in contempt for a variety of crimes, are offered reduced sentences if they agree to go for a mission behind enemy lines. With little chance of making it out alive and surrounded by the atrocities of World War II, the group charts a ferociously entertaining path to their objective.

Directed by Robert Aldrich, the film was a critical and commercial success when it was released and has since become a cinematic icon. The story and its depiction have raised a number of questions (and comments!), specifically about the veracity of events that unfold therein. There are parts that seem realistic, while other aspects of the story seem too remarkable to be historically accurate. Let’s take a look at where ‘The Dirty Dozen’ takes inspiration from and whether it’s based on a true story or a book.

Is The Dirty Dozen a True Story?

‘The Dirty Dozen’ is partly based on a true story. The film’s screenplay is based on E.M. Nathanson’s 1965 novel of the same name, which was in turn inspired by a story the author heard from his friend, Russ Meyer. Meyer himself claimed to have learned of the narrative while working as a combat photographer during World War II. Nathanson’s novel was subsequently adapted to the screen by Nunnally Johnson and Lukas Heller. The two writers embellished the narrative a little in bringing it to screen, including adding the rhyme chanted by the titular twelve in order to remember the details of their seemingly suicidal mission.

The story in the novel follows the twelve servicemen convicted for robberies, murders, and rapes, who are offered to go on a mission to blow up a chateau full of German generals. The events of the story are set just before D-Day, and the narrative apparently takes inspiration from the “Filthy Thirteen.” The Filthy Thirteen is the name given to the 1st Demolition Section of the Regimental Headquarters Company of the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, of the United States Army. Members of this company specialized in destroying targets behind enemy lines.

Nathanson revealed (partly in his novel’s prologue) that despite carrying out research for over two years, he was unable to find details to corroborate Meyer’s story. He and his editor ultimately decided to make the novel a fictional one, which led to Nathanson’s ‘Dirty Dozen.’ The author also seemingly picked up details from Arch Whitehouse’s article in True Magazine, including the moniker “Dirty Dozen.” According to Whitehouse’s article, the group prided itself on being the meanest group of paratroopers and swore not to bathe until they dived into combat. It is these Dirty Dozen that apparently became the Filthy Thirteen when a lieutenant joined their ranks.

Despite the many layers of embellishments on any real-life stories by the time they made it into the screen adaptation, the film actually got a pretty worthy seal of approval for partial authenticity. Apparently, John Agnew, who was a private in the original Filthy Thirteen, opined that the film is about 30% historically accurate. This is likely a result of all the research that Nathanson carried out while trying to corroborate Meyer’s story. The author ended up using his findings in his novel even though he didn’t quite find what he was looking for.

Another feather in the film’s authenticity cap is that a number of US World War II veterans were actually part of the cast. This included Lee Marvin, Robert Webber, and Robert Ryan of the US Marine Corps, Telly Savalas and George Kennedy of the US Army, and some former members of the US Army Air Forces, the US Navy, and even the US Merchant Marine.

The story of ‘The Dirty Dozen’ has taken a convoluted path from its real-life inspirations to the screen adaptation. Though it is pretty clear that the film (and source novel) loosely draws from the experiences of the very real Filthy Thirteen, there are significant embellishments to the story that cannot be historically corroborated. There are also reports of the real-life soldiers embarking on a mission similar to the one described in the book. However, once again, the ties to historical accuracy are tenuous at best. Thus, as far as ‘The Dirty Dozen’ goes, both the book and the film are partly based on a true story and partly fiction.

