Is The Essex Serpent on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Essex Serpent’ is a period drama series based on Sarah Perry’s eponymous 2016 novel. Set in the Victorian era, the show follows Cora Seaborne, a widow from London. She moves to Essex to find the truth behind the rumors about a mythical serpent. While there, she meets the local pastor, Will Ransome, who shares her skepticism regarding the beast’s existence. However, after a tragedy strikes the area, the townspeople accuse Cora of bringing the creature to their homes.

Apart from the compelling premise, the show boasts a talented cast comprising Claire Danes, Tom Hiddleston, Frank Dillane, Hayley Squires, and many more, who bring the characters to life. The show is a thrilling journey with ample romantic elements to sustain you. If you are looking forward to watching the show, here’s how you can do it!

What is The Essex Serpent About?

The period drama, titled ‘The Essex Serpent,’ revolves around a young widow named Cora Seaborne. Since her husband’s death, Cora yearns to escape her life in the city and explore the world. When the rumors regarding a serpentine beast in Essex reach her ears, her belief in science motivates her to go to Essex and find the truth.

Cora is joined in her quest by a fellow skeptic named Will Ransome, a pastor. However, due to a tragedy that devastates the region, Cora is blamed for attracting the serpent’s ire, and her need to find the truth becomes personal. Her budding romance with Will is also tested as the events unfold. In case you are wondering where to watch the show, here’s what we know!

Is The Essex Serpent on Netflix?

No, ‘The Essex Serpent’ is not available on Netflix. Fans of period drama can instead opt for ‘Outlander‘ and ‘Bridgerton.’ Set in United Kindom, the two shows tell compelling romantic tales along with the intricacies of the conventional societal values during their time.

Is The Essex Serpent on Hulu?

Hulu does not offer ‘The Essex Serpent’ on its platform. Instead, subscribers can opt for similar romantic period pieces like ‘Bleak House‘ and ‘Upstairs Downstairs,‘ which are sure to entertain you if the Tom Hiddleston starrer piqued your interest.

Is The Essex Serpent on Amazon Prime?

Sadly, ‘The Essex Serpent’ is not a part of Amazon Prime’s offerings. However, users can utilize their membership to watch period dramas such as ‘Poldark‘ and ‘Victoria,’ which take cues from prominent years in British history.

Is The Essex Serpent on HBO Max?

While HBO Max does not have ‘The Essex Serpent,’ the vast range of its video library will not disappoint you. If you are looking forward to seeing entertaining period dramas, we recommend ‘Emma‘ and ‘Gentleman Jack.’ The romantic elements in these shows are sure to make you swoon.

Where to Watch The Essex Serpent Online?

‘The Essex Serpent’ is exclusively available on Apple TV+. You can watch the series here.

How to Stream The Essex Serpent for Free?

Apple TV+ does offer a 7-day free trial which new subscribers can use to check out ‘The Essex Serpent.’ Nevertheless, we urge our readers to not use illegal channels to watch the show and instead pay for subscriptions to support their favorite creators.

