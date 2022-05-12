Where Was The Essex Serpent Filmed?

Directed by Clio Barnard, ‘The Essex Serpent’ is an intriguing period drama TV series set in 1893. Based on Sarah Perry’s eponymous novel, the show follows Cora, a widow residing with her son in London. She moves to Aldwinter, Essex, to investigate a circulating local superstition about the return of a mythical sea serpent. Eventually, Cora forges a forbidden bond with the local pastor Will, but a sudden catastrophe leads her to become the suspect for invoking the monster’s wrath.

Set against the backdrop of an eerie village in the English countryside, the visuals of ‘The Essex Serpent’ aptly complement the riveting narrative and sinister characters. If like us, you too are curious to know where this thrilling show starring Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston was filmed, how about we find out together? Let’s dive in!

The Essex Serpent Filming Locations

‘The Essex Serpent’ was filmed entirely in England, especially in Essex, Buckinghamshire, and London. The natural old-world charm of the shooting locations adds authenticity to the show’s setting. As per sources, principal photography commenced in January 2021 and was wrapped up on June 25, 2021. Now, here is a closer look at the filming sites.

Essex, England

‘The Essex Serpent’ was mainly lensed in Essex county, primarily in the town of Maldon. The cast and crew taped scenes at the Promenade Park, Silver Street, and the historic Hythe Quay, where sailing barges like Pudge, Centaur, and Hydrogen served as an accurate backdrop. Filming even took place in Alresford village and the town of Brightlingsea, where scenes were filmed in the area facing Alresford Creek.

Crucial parts of the show were also shot in several towns and villages like West Mersea, North Fambridge, and Tollesbury. A memorable sequence involving Hiddleston’s character Will Ransome was shot at the Tollesbury Saltings Marina. Over the years, Essex has hosted the production of many movies like ‘Wonder Woman,’ ‘Goldfinger,’ ‘The Fourth Protocol,’ and ‘Chasing Liberty.’

Buckinghamshire, England

Pivotal portions of the show were lensed in Beaconsfield, a town in Buckinghamshire county. The production team taped scenes at the Royal Standard of England in Forty Green, which is the oldest pub in England, supposedly dating back to about 950 years. The movie ‘The Theory of Everything’ and the TV series ‘Midsomer Murders‘ were filmed in Beaconsfield as well. The serene Chiltern Hills partly run through Buckinghamshire, contributing to its green landscape. In addition, the county is famous for the renowned Pinewood Film Studios, a major filming destination in the country.

London, England

Significant parts of the period drama have been shot in London, the populous capital city of England. Filming occurred in Gordon Square, a public park square in the Bloomsbury district. London is a historic city that sits atop the River Thames and is a major tourist hub. Some of the iconic places of interest in the metropolis are Buckingham Palace, the London Eye, Westminster Abbey, Trafalgar Square, and St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Moreover, London is an international hub of finance, culture, art, education, finance, and media. The hit movies ‘The Batman,’ ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,’ and ‘No Time to Die‘ were taped in the bustling metropolis. At the same time, TV shows that have been filmed in the city are ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Downton Abbey,’ and ‘Anatomy of a Scandal.’

Read More: Best Historical Shows