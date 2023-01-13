Is The Last of Us on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the eponymous critically acclaimed video game, ‘The Last of Us’ is a post-apocalyptic thriller drama series that follows a professional smuggler who must trek through some dangerous terrains with a teenage girl, while surviving the attacks from monsters and zombies. Created by Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, the drama show features stellar onscreen performances from some popular names in the Hollywood industry, including Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Nick Offerman, and Gabriel Luna. If you are into shows involving zombies, you must be eager to know more about this show. Well, you are in luck because we have all the necessary details that you might require!

What is The Last of Us About?

Set in the post-apocalyptic world, nearly two decades later after the demolition of modern civilization, a survivalist smuggler named Joel is hired to carry out, what seems to be just another escorting task of smuggling a 14-year-old girl named Ellie from a dangerous quarantine zone. As the two begin their journey, they are chased by blood-thirsty monsters and zombies and must depend on one another to survive their attacks. Do you wish to know if they reach their destination safely? For that, you will have to watch the series yourself, and here are all ways you can do so!

Is The Last of Us on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘The Last of Us’ is not available for streaming on the platform. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to some excellent alternatives, such as ‘Black Summer‘ and ‘Daybreak.’

Is The Last of Us on Hulu?

No, Hulu doesn’t house ‘The Last of Us’ on its expansive platform. But don’t let it disappoint you too much because you still have the option to appease your appetite for zombie shows by tuning into ‘Fear the Walking Dead‘ and ‘Zomboat!.’

Is The Last of Us on Amazon Prime?

We hate to break it to you that despite having a massive catalog of content, Amazon Prime Video doesn’t house ‘The Last of Us.’ However, there are plenty of other alternatives you can turn to, including ‘S.O.Z: Soldiers or Zombies.’

Is The Last of Us on HBO Max?

We are delighted to let you know that ‘The Last of Us’ is available for streaming on HBO Max. You can get access to all the episodes right here!

Where to Watch The Last of Us Online?

Apart from HBO Max, you have the option to watch the zombie series on DirecTV.

How to Stream The Last of Us For Free?

Even though HBO Max doesn’t provide a free trial to any of its users, DirecTV gives free access to its content for the first five days to its new subscribers. You may take advantage of this offer and stream ‘The Last of Us’ for free. With that being said, we always encourage our readers to pay for the relevant subscription to watch their preferred content and support the cinematic art rather than turning to illegal methods to do the same.

Read More: Best Post-Apocalyptic Movies on HBO Max