Is Netflix’s The Longest Night Based on a True Story?

Created by Xosé Morais and Víctor Sierra, ‘The Longest Night’ (originally titled ‘La Noche Más Larga’) is a Spanish crime thriller series that is set in Monte Baruca, a psychiatric prison, where there are a bunch of criminals locked up devoid of any contact from the outside world. Things take a wild turn in the psychiatric prison when a group of armed men infiltrates the facility with the objective of capturing an incarcerated serial killer named Simón Lago. However, the armed forces face resistance from the prison director and must be prepared to fight for their lives.

The thriller series is filled with several twists and turns, along with some gory scenes, that are bound to keep you on the edge of your seats from the beginning to the end. In addition, the show features some brilliant performances from a talented cast ensemble, comprising Alberto Ammann, Luis Callejo, David Solans, and Fran Berenguer. If you couple all these with the realistic elements and themes that the show tackles, you are bound to wonder if the crime series is somehow based on a true event or not. Well, let’s get into the details and get rid of your curiosities!

Is The Longest Night a True Story?

No, ‘The Longest Night’ is not based on a true story. It is a fictional series but much like many other crime thrillers, there are a few elements of truth embedded into the narrative. Xosé Morais and Víctor Sierra not just co-created the series, but also came up with the story and wrote the screenplay. Thus, the Spanish series is a product of the minds of two writing geniuses at work, who made sure to include some realistic elements as well.

The crime series largely focuses on the theme of mental illness and how it can cause people to commit some heinous and violent crimes. In addition, it highlights the social injustices that are prevalent in today’s society through the locked-up prisoners in the psychiatric prison. The fact that these men are denied any kind of due process or recompense for their acts shows that they are treated as a different entity from humans. Furthermore, it also explores the themes of power, violence, and corruption present within the confines of the prison system in many places.

Over the years, there have been several movies and TV shows that have shed some light on similar prison-related themes. Some of the first examples that come to mind are ‘Prison Break‘ and ‘Breakout.’ The former is primarily based on the character of Michael Scofield’s elaborate plan to escape the prison he is locked in, but it also explores the violence and corruption that is associated with the prison system. The latter documents the fight between the prisoners and the prison authorities as both the groups try to outsmart the other to get what they want.

So, there is no denying that ‘The Longest Night’ deals with some realistic and prevalent issues that today’s society faces but it doesn’t change the fact that the two creators conceived the notion for the series on their own. Now, there is a possibility of them getting inspired by some real-life news and other crime movies or shows. However, as far as the narrative is concerned, it is seemingly a work of fiction.

