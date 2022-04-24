Is The Man Who Fell to Earth on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Man Who Fell to Earth‘ is a sci-fi series based on the eponymous 1963 novel by Walter Tevis. The series follows a humanoid alien called Faraday, who has been sent to planet Earth for a single reason. Find the scientist Justin Falls who may be the last hope for the survival of Faraday’s species. However, the seemingly simple mission becomes complex when the CIA finds out about Faraday. As an adaptation of a beloved story, the series is a must-watch for all alien drama fans. Actors Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris have done an excellent job portraying the major characters of the series. If you cannot wait to dive right into this extra-terrestrial adventure, here’s all you need to know!

The sci-fi series ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ revolves around Faraday, an alien whose planet is on the verge of collapse. He is sent to Earth to find the scientist named Justin Falls, the only person who can save Faraday’s species. The alien lands in New Mexico and finds Justin, but things are not that simple. Even though Faraday tells her about the family he has left behind and that humans are heading straight towards their own demise, Justin is hesitant to join the mission. As Faraday stays with Justin, the CIA finds out about the existence of the extra-terrestrial being and sends out agents to detain him. For those who cannot wait to watch the events of this thrilling story unfold, we have your back!

No, ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ series is not on the platform. However, the 1976 David Bowie movie based on the same novel as the show is available here. To watch another show featuring a human-like alien and how he tries to keep his identity a secret, check out ‘Roswell, New Mexico.’

While ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ is not a part of Hulu’s offerings, the show can be watched by adding Showtime to your Hulu plan for $10.99 per month here. If you are looking forward to watching similar shows from Hulu’s own library, you might like ‘Smallville‘ and ‘The Aliens.’

You can indeed watch ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ by adding Showtime to your Amazon Subscription. For $10.99 every month, you can enjoy the alien drama here. For more alien shenanigans on planet Earth, we recommend ‘Spides‘ and ‘Arrival.’

HBO Max may not host ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth,’ but its regular offerings offers some excellent alternatives. If you are interested in watching similar shows, check out ‘Superman & Lois‘ and ‘Falling Skies.’ Both shows feature alien life on Earth in different settings and entertaining storylines.

You can watch ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ on Showtime’s official website by heading here. The show can also be streamed by adding Showtime on Spectrum, FuboTV, Apple TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV.

Showtime offers a 30-day free trial which can be used to watch ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth.’ Alternatively, you can use the week-long free trial by Amazon Prime and Hulu for their Showtime services. Spectrum, Apple TV, SlingTV, and YouTube TV also offer a 7-day free trial that can be used to watch the sci-fi series. DirecTV has a 5-day free trial that can be combined with the 7-day Showtime trial on the platform to watch the Chiwetel Ejiofor starrer. That being said, we urge our readers to not use any illegitimate methods to watch the show. Paying for subscriptions helps out those who have put in the effort to create the series.

