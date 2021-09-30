Is The Many Saints of Newark on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ is a crime drama film that serves as a prequel to the hit series ‘The Sopranos‘ and explores the boyhood days of Tony Soprano, who goes through difficult circumstances due to the high racial tensions in the 1960s and 1970s Newark.

The movie is directed by Alan Taylor and features a star-studded cast, including Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Michael Gandolfini, Ray Liotta, and Vera Farmiga in the lead roles. If you are excited to see the origin story of one of pop culture’s most enduring characters and fearsome mob bosses, here’ are all the streaming details of ‘The Many Saints of Newark.’

What is The Many Saints of Newark About?

In ‘The Many Saints of Newark,’ Anthony “Tony” Soprano grows up during a difficult time in Newark. He looks up to his uncle and mobster Richard “Dickie” Moltisanti, who operates and looks after the DiMeo crime family. As Tony begins to get embroiled in the mob’s work, Dickie faces issues balancing his duties to his crime family and his real family. Dickie must also contend with rival gangs who are trying to overthrow the DiMeos’ rule over Newark. Amidst the 1967 Newark riots, Tony goes through a series of experiences that will ultimately shape him as the future leader of the DiMeo crime family.

Is The Many Saints of Newark on Netflix?

Netflix’s impressive entertainment library doesn’t include ‘The Many Saints of Newark.’ If you are interested in watching something similar, we recommend ‘The Night Comes for Us,’ which follows a gang enforcer who is caught up in a war with his former crime family after rescuing a young girl.

Is The Many Saints of Newark on Amazon Prime?

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ is currently not available to stream on Amazon Prime but could be added to the service as an on-demand title soon. In the meantime, you can check out ‘Capone,’ about Al “Fonzo” Capone, one of the most notorious crime lords in American history.

Is The Many Saints of Newark on Hulu?

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ isn’t accessible through your basic Hulu subscription. To watch the movie, you can add HBO Max to your package. If you are a fan of gangster movies, you can also stream ‘Road to Perdition,’ which follows a mob hitman who is forced to go on the run after his former boss kills his wife and youngest son.

Is The Many Saints of Newark on HBO Max?

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ is available to stream on HBO Max. Subscribers of the service can stream the movie at no additional cost starting from October 1, 2021, for a limited period of one month.

Where to Watch The Many Saints of Newark Online?

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ has received a theatrical release. If you wish to catch the movie at a theater near you, you can check show timings or book tickets here. You can also watch the film on streaming services such as Spectrum, Xfinity, and DirecTV, provided you have added HBO Max to your subscription. The film is likely to become available on the usual VOD platforms sometime after its theatrical run. We will share relevant information with you once it is available.

How to Stream The Many Saints of Newark For Free?

As previously stated, ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ can only be watched at a theater or with a paid subscription to the above-mentioned services. Therefore, there is currently no way to watch the movie free of cost. We also advise our readers to stream all entertainment content legally and by paying for it.

