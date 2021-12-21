Is The Matrix Revolutions on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed and written by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, the 2003 science fiction action film features a star-studded cast that includes Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Hugo Weaving. In the film, as the ongoing war between humans and intelligent machines is about to reach its climax, the Zion military faces indescribable human loss and relies on its civilian volunteers to continue the struggle.

Meanwhile, with the fate of humanity riding on Neo’s shoulders, he learns the actual extent of his heroic powers as he begins to see the codes of things and the people. In case you are intrigued by the film’s premise and wish to learn more about it, then we have got you covered.

What is The Matrix Revolutions About?

The movie begins with Neo and Bane lying unconscious on the medical bay of the ship Hammer which is piloted by Roland. When Neo wakes up, he finds himself in a transition zone between the machine world and the Matrix. Meanwhile, the people of Zion struggle against the army of Sentinels, which is determined to destroy the last bastion of human resistance.

With the future of humanity at stake, the Zion squads display courageous acts of sacrifice when civilians begin to volunteer to join the forces fighting against the brutal and unrelenting machines. While the war seems one-sided, everything begins to change when Neo grasps the true nature of his powers. Curious to learn what are the options if you want to watch the film? Here is what we know!

Is The Matrix Revolutions on Netflix?

Netflix has a massive catalog of television shows and movies to keep its subscribers entertained. But it, unfortunately, does not include the Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne-starrer as of now. People with a subscription to the streaming giant can watch other science fiction movies like ‘ARQ‘ or ‘Oxygen.’

Is The Matrix Revolutions on Hulu?

‘The Matrix Revolutions’ is part of Hulu’s massive catalog of television shows and movies. Subscribers can watch the entire film from the comfort of their homes right here.

Is The Matrix Revolutions on Amazon Prime Video?

‘The Matrix Revolutions’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering. However, people who wish to rent or purchase the film can do so on the official website.

Is The Matrix Revolutions on HBO Max?

Yes, the Lana and Lilly Wachowski directorial is also available on HBO Max. So, subscribers who are looking forward to watching the film can access it here.

Where to Watch The Matrix Revolutions Online?

‘The Matrix Revolutions’ is available as on-demand content on Microsoft Store, iTunes, YouTube, and Vudu. So, you can watch the movie on these platforms, or you can instead head to Xfinity, DirecTV, and Spectrum.

How to Stream The Matrix Revolutions for Free?

People who plan to watch the film free of charge are in luck. They can use the 30-day free trial offered by Hulu for its first-time subscribers. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for it.

Read More: The Matrix Trilogy’s Inspirations From Hindu Mythology, Explained