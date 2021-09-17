Is The Morning Show Season 2 on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

‘The Morning Show’ is a drama series that offers viewers a closer look at the modern workplace from the perspective of successful newsreaders who shoulder the responsibility of waking America up. Featuring a star-studded cast that includes Jennifer Aniston, and Reese Witherspoon, the show typically revolves around two women who juggle personal challenges while discussing serious socio-political issues of the modern day with their viewers. After a successful season 1, Jay Carson’s show is all set to return with the latest installment. In case you plan on watching it, then here’s everything you need to know.

What is The Morning Show Season 2 About?

Newsreaders Alex Levy and Mitch Kessler have been doing a great job on ‘The Morning Show’- America’s go-to show to kick off their otherwise uninspiring day. Over the years, the series has shaped the social consciousness of the country in unthinkable ways, but when Kessler is accused of sexual misconduct, the credibility of the show immediately takes a big hit. Alex Levy, who has done her job honestly and has played a massive, massive role in getting the series where it is, finds herself completely devastated by the sudden turn of events. However, the tragedy soon turns into an opportunity for another talented reporter named Bradley Jackson, who, along with Alex, get things back on track while dealing with personal problems.

After discussing severe contemporary issues like #MeToo movement in season 1, the series, in its latest installment, is all set to address just as important and critical global phenomena that need urgent attention. Viewers can expect Alex and Bradley to briefly go over the 2020 presidential election while the Black Lives Matter movement will be one of many serious socio-political events that will be part of season 2. The global coronavirus pandemic will be another indispensable piece of the overall plot apart from other pressing issues of the present time.

Is The Morning Show Season 2 on Netflix?

‘The Morning Show’ season 2 is not available on Netflix. People who have a subscription to the streaming giant can alternatively watch ‘The Chair.’

Is The Morning Show Season 2 on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will probably have to find some other alternative for streaming ‘The Morning Show’ season 2 since it is not part of the platform’s current offerings. Viewers who are looking for other drama shows may enjoy watching ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ starring Reese Witherspoon.

Is The Morning Show Season 2 on Amazon Prime?

‘The Morning Show’ season 2 is not accessible on Amazon Prime as of now, and one cannot also rent/purchase it on the platform. Therefore, we recommend Prime subscribers watch ‘Flack,’ a dramedy series that follows the eccentric protagonist’s attempts to fix her life while juggling her PR job.

Is The Morning Show Season 2 on HBO Max?

If you are looking for season 2 of the drama series on HBO Max, then you will probably be a bit disappointed since it is currently not included in its catalog. People with a subscription to the streaming platform can alternatively watch ‘The Other Two.’

Where to Watch The Morning Show Season 2 Online?

‘The Morning Show’ season 2 is exclusively streaming on AppleTV+. So, those who have a subscription to the streaming service can head here to watch the latest episodes. Since the series is exclusively available on AppleTV+, it goes without saying that it is highly unlikely to be accessible on any other platform, even in the future.

How to Stream The Morning Show Season 2 for Free?

AppleTV+ gives its first-time subscribers a 7-day free trial, while people who purchase an eligible Apple device can even get up to 3-months of free accessibility. So, cord-cutters can stream ‘The Morning Show’ season 2 free of cost, provided they do so in the trial period. However, we recommend our readers to always watch their favorite shows and movies online only after paying for them.

