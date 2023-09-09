Is The Nun II on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

The ninth installment in ‘The Conjuring‘ Universe and a sequel to the 2018 film ‘The Nun,’ ‘The Nun II‘ is a supernatural horror movie that revolves around another confrontation between Sister Irene and the demonic force Valak, after the death of a priest. Helmed by Michael Chaves, the film features Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, and Bonnie Aarons, who reprise their roles and are joined by Storm Reid and Anna Popplewell.

Although it received mixed and average reviews upon its premiere, the nun movie is claimed to be hauntingly scarier than the first movie by many critics, making it an entertaining and worthy addition to ‘The Conjuring’ franchise. This might have you inclined to learn more about the horror film, including where to watch it. Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

What Is The Nun II About?

Set in 1956 France, the narrative centers upon Sister Irene who resides in a boarding school where a priest gets murdered violently. Suspecting some foul play and demonic involvement, she decides to take matters into her own hands and begins digging into the murder. Her investigation leads her right to the demon nun, Valak, once again as she attempts to defeat the evil once and for all. Will Sister Irene emerge victorious or will Valak succeed in her demonic scheme? To find out, you will have to watch the film on your own, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is The Nun II on Netflix?

No, ‘The Nun II’ is not a part of Netflix’s content library. However, you can catch scary and hair-rising alternatives with your regular plan to satiate your appetite for horror, such as ‘Incantation,’ ‘The Day of the Lord,’ and ‘The 8th Night.’

Is The Nun II on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘The Nun II’ is unavailable for streaming on Hulu. Nevertheless, subscribers can turn to other horror films that the streamer offers, including ‘Agnes‘ and ‘Lullaby.’

Is The Nun II on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘The Nun II’ is not included in Amazon Prime’s extensive content catalog. However, the streamer compensates well by providing its subscribers with other enjoyable alternatives in the same genre, such as ‘While We Sleep‘ and ‘The Crucifixion.’

Is The Nun II on HBO Max?

‘The Nun II’ is not among the many titles in HBO Max’s vast collection of movies and TV shows. But that shouldn’t stop you from exploring exciting alternatives that HBO Max provides its subscribers, like ‘The Curse of La Llorana‘ and ‘The Exorcist.’

Where To Watch The Nun II Online?

Unfortunately, ‘The Nun II’ has exclusively been released in theatres and is currently unavailable for streaming online. However, you can preorder the sequel film on Vudu and iTunes. But if you cannot wait to watch the Michael Chaves directorial, you can catch it at your nearest theater by booking your tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How To Stream The Nun II For Free?

As previously mentioned, ‘The Nun II’ has had a theatrical release, so there is no way to watch it for free at the moment. All you can do is hope for its arrival on any digital platform offering free trials to new subscribers. In any case, we request our readers only to use ethical and legal means to watch their favorite content by either purchasing the relevant subscriptions or tickets to a theater.

