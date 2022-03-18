Is The Outfit on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Outfit’ is a crime drama movie that revolves mainly around an English tailor named Leonard who moves to Chicago and operates a small tailor shop of his own in the rougher part of town. However, most of the people that can afford Leonard’s crafty service and get beautiful clothes made by him are a family of vicious mobsters. Being the directorial debut for Graham Moore, the crime film features some impressive performances from several cast members including Mark Rylance, Johnny Flynn, Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien, and Nikki Amuka-Bird. Since receiving mostly positive reviews from critics, many fans are excited to know more about the movie and watch it themselves. If you are one such fan, we have got you covered!

What is The Outfit About?

Having to move from London’s finest Savile Row to a small tailor shop in a rough area of the town in Chicago due to a personal tragedy, Leonard is an English tailor who has a knack for crafting some beautiful suits, and he thinks that the worst days of his life are behind him now. Little does he know, that his life is about to take another turn of events and prove him wrong. Although he realizes that his customers are a family of gangsters, he isn’t able to anticipate that he could be in their crosshairs too. One night, when two killers ask for a favor from him, he is involved in a deadly game of deception and murder.

Is The Outfit on Netflix?

Although Netflix boasts of an expansive collection of movies and TV shows, ‘The Outfit’ is not one of them, at least for the time being. However, there are many other similar alternatives involving gangsters that you may watch such as ‘The Irishman‘ and ‘The Highwaymen.’

Is The Outfit on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime subscribers will have to look for ‘The Outfit’ on other streaming platforms as it is not available on this streaming giant at the moment. In the meantime, viewers can enjoy watching other gripping and crime-related movies on this platform such as ‘Lansky‘ and ‘Fargo.’

Is The Outfit on Hulu?

No, the crime drama movie is not available for streaming on Hulu but viewers have the option of turning to other movies similar to ‘The Outfit,’ such as ‘L.A. Confidential‘ and ‘Running with the Devil.’ Both of these movies involve the theme of crime and investigation of it, much like ‘The Outfit.’

Is The Outfit on HBO Max?

We hate to break it to you but ‘The Outfit’ is not available to stream on HBO Max as of now, and it will not be for quite a while. Meanwhile, you may indulge in similar alternatives involving gangsters and mobsters that are available on the streamer such as ‘Gangster Squad‘ and ‘The Many Saints of Newark.’

Where to Watch The Outfit Online?

‘The Outfit’ first premiered at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival on February 14, 2022, and then exclusively released theatrically on March 18, 2022, by Focus Features. Thus, the crime drama movie is not yet available to watch online or buy on-demand on any of the digital platforms. So, the only way to watch the movie at the moment is in your nearby cinema hall, and you can buy the tickets from here.

How to Stream The Outfit for Free?

Due to the theatrical release of ‘The Outfit,’ it is not available for free online streaming just yet. So, you will have to wait for it to become available on the subscription platforms if you want to catch the crime drama movie for free. Moreover, we advise our readers to not resort to any illegal means to watch any movies or TV shows for free and instead pay for the content they wish to watch.

